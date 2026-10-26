Telangana: 14 millers held in fine rice diversion scam

HYDERABAD: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has registered three cases and arrested 14 rice millers over alleged irregularities in the supply of fine variety (Sanna Rakam) rice to the Food Corporation of India (FCI). The potential bonus-related financial implication is estimated at Rs 242 crore.

In a press release, the CID said it launched an investigation into alleged irregularities in rice deliveries during the 2025-26 Kharif season following a complaint by the General Manager (Procurement) of the Civil Supplies Corporation on October 24.

The government procured 71.86 lakh metric tonnes of paddy during the season, against a target of 59.60 LMT of rice for delivery to the FCI. Preliminary findings suggest that some millers allegedly diverted the allotted Sanna Rakam paddy to the open market and supplied cheaper coarse rice, including rice reportedly sourced from outside Telangana, instead.

Inspections by Enforcement and Task Force (ETF) teams, followed by laboratory tests, reportedly found that rice samples supplied in the cases examined did not conform to the Sanna Rakam variety specified in the allotments. The alleged substitution could violate the Custom Milled Rice (CMR) agreement and cause financial losses to the government.

In Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Mulugu districts, 16 rice mills reportedly supplied 3,385.820 tonnes of coarse variety (Doddu Rakam) rice against Sanna Rakam allotments. The estimated bonus-related loss on these deliveries is Rs 1.69 crore.