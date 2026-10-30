CM Revanth Reddy accuses KCR of attempting to grab Miyapur lands

HYDERABAD: Welcoming the Supreme Court's verdict on Thursday on the ownership of Miyapur lands worth around Rs 55,000 crore, which belong to the state government, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday accused BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and his associates of attempting to grab the land. He claimed that his government had protected government lands worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore over the last three years.
Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Revanth alleged that Chandrasekhar, his associate Damodar Rao and Goldstone Prasad had attempted to grab the Miyapur lands.
He accused the previous BRS government of trying to take over government lands by misusing the Dharani portal, tampering with revenue records and pressuring officials to favour land grabbers. Valuable lands were also transferred to KCR's family members and associates, he alleged.
The CM recalled that the Congress had fought against such alleged illegal encroachments when it was in the Opposition. He claimed that KCR had filed cases against Congress leaders at the time because of their opposition to the alleged land grabs.
Revanth alleged that private individuals and capitalists had attempted to occupy the Miyapur lands. He claimed that Goldstone Prasad's brother, Trinity Infra, had purchased expensive cars and gifted them to Damodar Rao, the CMD of a vernacular daily, besides donating crores of rupees to KCR. These transactions were part of a larger conspiracy to grab the Miyapur lands, he alleged.
Revanth said the Congress had exposed the alleged secret business dealings, but the then BRS government had failed to present strong arguments before the courts.
Revanth said the Miyapur lands would soon be resumed and monetised, with the proceeds spent on education and the welfare of the poor, tribals and Dalits. The funds would also be used to complete ongoing irrigation projects.
The CM cited several other instances in which his government had allegedly protected government and forest lands from encroachment.
Recalling the then YS Rajasekhara Reddy government's decision to resume 850 acres allotted to IMG-Bharat in Kancha Gachibowli and Mamidpally, Revanth alleged that when IMG-Bharat's Billy Rao challenged the decision in court and obtained a stay, KCR had attempted to secure a 30 per cent commission and acted in favour of Billy.
"My government protected around 850 acres of land worth Rs 40,000 crore and resumed it from IMG-Bharat," Revanth said.
He also recalled that the Congress government had protected 140 acres of forest land in Hayathnagar mandal. He alleged that Chandrasekhar had sided with encroachers who claimed the land was private property.
"Now, we are raising trees on the same reserve forest land," Revanth said.
The CM further alleged that KCR had attempted to hand over 143 acres of government land in Manchirevula to private individuals from Rayalaseema in return for commissions. He said his government had presented effective arguments in court and secured a favourable Supreme Court verdict, protecting land worth Rs 10,000 crore.
Revanth also said his government had protected 106 acres of forest land worth Rs 400 crore in Bhupalpally. According to him, the Supreme Court delivered a favourable verdict in the matter even though the BRS government had allotted the land to an MLA in return for defecting from the Congress to the BRS.
He alleged that KCR and his associates had also attempted to occupy 600 acres in Kothagudem.
"My government protected lands at seven locations that KCR and his associates had attempted to occupy. The total value of these lands is around Rs 1.5 lakh crore," he said.
Revanth said the protected lands would be restored to the Forest Department, Revenue Department and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), as applicable. HMDA would prepare layouts for the land under its jurisdiction to mobilise resources for development works, he added.
He said the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Resource Mobilisation would examine the proposed sale of these lands and the development works to be undertaken using the proceeds.
The CM also alleged that officials were being prevented from surveying land allegedly encroached upon by BRS leader T Harish Rao's uncle, Hanumantha Rao. He said they had approached the court and obtained a stay order.
Revanth said BRS leaders had made several false allegations against the government over the alleged encroachments. However, when the government decided to discuss the issue in the state Legislative Assembly and take action, they began behaving like thieves caught red-handed, he alleged.
He questioned why BRS leaders had remained silent after the Supreme Court delivered its verdict in favour of the government on the Miyapur lands and why they had not congratulated the revenue officials.
The CM also referred to cases filed by KCR and Harish over the Padmalaya Studios and Lanco lands during undivided Andhra Pradesh. He questioned why they had not taken possession of those lands after coming to power. Revanth alleged that they had entered into a nexus with those against whom they had previously filed cases after assuming power.
He challenged BRS leaders to attend Assembly sessions and discuss the alleged encroachments.
Revanth further alleged that KCR had exploited a dispute between two villages in Erravalli for political gain. He said the government would identify and clear encroachments there and construct the Srikanthachari Amaraveerula Colony.