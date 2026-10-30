CM Revanth Reddy accuses KCR of attempting to grab Miyapur lands

HYDERABAD: Welcoming the Supreme Court's verdict on Thursday on the ownership of Miyapur lands worth around Rs 55,000 crore, which belong to the state government, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday accused BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and his associates of attempting to grab the land. He claimed that his government had protected government lands worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore over the last three years.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Revanth alleged that Chandrasekhar, his associate Damodar Rao and Goldstone Prasad had attempted to grab the Miyapur lands.

He accused the previous BRS government of trying to take over government lands by misusing the Dharani portal, tampering with revenue records and pressuring officials to favour land grabbers. Valuable lands were also transferred to KCR's family members and associates, he alleged.

The CM recalled that the Congress had fought against such alleged illegal encroachments when it was in the Opposition. He claimed that KCR had filed cases against Congress leaders at the time because of their opposition to the alleged land grabs.

Revanth alleged that private individuals and capitalists had attempted to occupy the Miyapur lands. He claimed that Goldstone Prasad's brother, Trinity Infra, had purchased expensive cars and gifted them to Damodar Rao, the CMD of a vernacular daily, besides donating crores of rupees to KCR. These transactions were part of a larger conspiracy to grab the Miyapur lands, he alleged.

Revanth said the Congress had exposed the alleged secret business dealings, but the then BRS government had failed to present strong arguments before the courts.

Revanth said the Miyapur lands would soon be resumed and monetised, with the proceeds spent on education and the welfare of the poor, tribals and Dalits. The funds would also be used to complete ongoing irrigation projects.