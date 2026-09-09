BRS workers purify road used by Congress Dalit workers to reach KCR's farmhouse in Erravelli, sparks row

SIDDIPET: The purification of roads used by Congress Dalit activists to reach BRS president and Opposition Leader K Chandrashekar Rao’s farmhouse in Erravelli with turmeric water by BRS workers on Wednesday has snowballed into a major controversy, with ruling Congress members raising the issue in the State Legislative Assembly.
Claiming that Dalits had desecrated the area, BRS leaders sprinkled turmeric water in Erravelli and the surrounding areas on Wednesday morning to purify them.
On Tuesday, under the leadership of the Congress party’s SC and ST wings, a ‘Dappula Mota’ (drum-beating) protest was held in Erravelli, demanding an apology from the former Chief Minister after BRS MLC T Madhu Sudhan allegedly used harsh language against the State Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar.
Notably, Pavani Goud came from Hyderabad and sprinkled turmeric water in front of KCR’s farmhouse in Erravelli as part of the purification ritual.
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar expressed deep regret over the incident.
They pointed out that BJP leaders had earlier purified a stage and performed a homam at a venue where Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had spoken.
They alleged that BRS leaders had now insulted Dalits once again by purifying Erravelli and adjoining areas merely because Dalits had walked there.
Raising the issue in the Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka described the incident as an atrocious act.
Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that purifying an area merely because Dalits had staged a protest by beating drums amounted to an insult to society as a whole. Police have also registered a case in connection with the incident.
It may be recalled that police had earlier registered FIRs against unidentified persons and right-wing functionaries following an alleged ‘purification’ (shuddhikaran) ritual performed at a rally venue where Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had spoken.