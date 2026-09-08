Month after Kharge’s Haldwani rally, Uttarakhand Police file FIR over ‘purification’ of stage

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand’s Haldwani police registered an FIR in connection with the alleged “purification” of Ramlila Maidan following Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s rally there last month.

The case was registered at Haldwani Kotwali on a complaint filed by senior advocate Anju against unidentified persons. Police have invoked Sections 196 and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 3(1)(r) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Police said they had received around 80 complaints and petitions from across the state, including 19 from Nainital district, in the matter.

According to the complaint, a “purification” ritual was allegedly conducted at the venue after Kharge addressed the gathering. The complainant alleged that the act reflected caste-based prejudice, social contempt and a sense of hatred and inferiority towards a member of the Scheduled Caste community.

Investigators are expected to examine videos of the alleged incident, social media posts and other digital and material evidence.

Police will also seek to identify those involved in the alleged ritual and determine whether it was organised or instigated by any individual or group.

The investigation has been entrusted to Superintendent of Police (Crime) Dr Jagdish Chandra.

The FIR follows sustained protests by Congress leaders and workers, who had repeatedly demanded legal action. Its registration has added a legal dimension to the political controversy and comes shortly before the BJP national president’s scheduled visit to Haldwani.