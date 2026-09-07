Congress march to CM Dhami’s residence sparks clashes in Dehradun; BJP stages counter-protests

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand’s political temperature soared on Monday as Congress leaders and workers marching towards Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s residence clashed with police at Hathibarkala amid heavy rain. The protest followed a controversy over the alleged “purification” of the stage used by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge during his visit to Haldwani.

The demonstrators first assembled at Parade Ground, where senior party leaders addressed supporters who had arrived from several districts. They later began their march towards the chief minister’s residence, but police barricades stopped them at Hathibarkala. A prolonged standoff followed, disrupting traffic in parts of the city.

Congress said the episode in Haldwani amounted to an insult to Kharge and violated democratic conventions governing respect for the Opposition. State Congress president Ganesh Godiyal said the agitation would continue until those responsible were punished.

“Mallikarjun Kharge is a symbol of Dalit consciousness. Those behind his humiliation must face action,” Godiyal said. “Action should also be taken against BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt, and the FIR lodged against Rahul Gandhi as part of a conspiracy must be withdrawn.”