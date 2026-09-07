Congress SC-ST MPs to petition President over Haldwani ‘purification’ row

Thirty-two Congress MPs from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities on Monday decided to approach President Droupadi Murmu over the alleged “purification" held in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani following a rally addressed by party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The MPs met at the Congress headquarters at Indira Bhawan and termed the incident a serious issue concerning the dignity and self-respect of SC-ST communities. They finalised a memorandum seeking the President’s intervention and appropriate action.

The controversy erupted after some individuals allegedly performed a “purification yajna” at Ramlila Ground in Haldwani on August 11, three days after Kharge addressed a public meeting there.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had condemned the incident and sought an FIR under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against those responsible.

The MPs said the incident amounted to a direct assault on constitutional values of equality, dignity and the abolition of untouchability. They also decided to constitute a parliamentary forum to raise issues concerning SC-ST communities.