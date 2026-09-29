Congress protests, demands Gyanesh quit as CEC

The leaders also expressed concern over reports that more than 13 crore names had been deleted from draft electoral rolls across 30 states and union territories during the SIR exercise.

The Congress sought disclosure, subject to legal provisions, of relevant decision-making records, including minutes, orders, notes and objections. It also demanded state-wise and constituency-wise details of deletions, reasons for deletion and names subsequently restored following claims and objections.

The memorandum listed six demands, including Gyanesh’s resignation, an independent review of reported deletions, clarification on the reported objections by the two Election Commissioners and stronger safeguards against eligible voters being excluded because of administrative or procedural errors.

The leaders said the ECI had a responsibility to ensure a transparent, inclusive and credible electoral process and reiterated their demand for Gyanesh’s resignation.