Alleged mastermind of Noida workers' protest arrested by UP STF from Tamil Nadu

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested Aditya Anand, the alleged mastermind in the Noida labour unrest case, from Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

He had been on the run since the violence subsided, while half a dozen teams of Noida Police were deployed to trace him.

According to police sources, Anand, along with two others — Rupesh Rai and Manisha — allegedly instigated workers and played a key role in triggering the unrest by creating multiple WhatsApp groups on April 9 and 10 to mobilise workers.

A case had been registered against Anand at the Phase-2 police station in Gautam Buddha Nagar district. A local court had also issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him.

According to police authorities, the unrest was not spontaneous but planned in advance. During the probe, police also found indications of a possible international link, allegedly originating from Pakistan.

Officials said two social media handles on X (formerly Twitter) — @Proudindiannavi and @Mir_Ilyas_INC — were allegedly being operated from Pakistan and were active during the period of unrest.

Aditya Anand, on whom a reward of Rs 1 lakh had been announced, was arrested at a railway station in Tiruchirappalli after a multi-state search operation. Police teams used technical surveillance and conducted raids in several states before tracking him down.