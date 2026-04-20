Allahabad HC judge recuses from dual citizenship case against Rahul Gandhi after petitioner's 'malicious' posts

LUCKNOW: Justice Subhash Vidyarthi of the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Monday ‘recused’ himself from hearing an FIR against LoP Rahul Gandhi over his alleged British citizenship filed by BJP worker S Vignesh Shishir.

The recusal came as the court took strong exception to certain social media posts and media interviews by petitioner Vignesh Shishir, noting that they cast aspersions on the court and maligned its dignity after the bench proposed to issue a notice to Gandhi on his plea.

Expressing strong dissatisfaction with the controversial social media posts, Justice Vidyarthi orally remarked that he "regretted" hearing the case, saying that he had been used by Applicant Shishir for "political mileage."

Noting that Shishir was seeking public opinion through his social media posts on whether he should continue the matter before this bench and that he sought indulgence of the CJI in this matter, the court stated: "The messages posted on social media amount to casting aspersions on the court...The court is of the opinion that he has maligned the court".

Even the Government advocate and the Deputy Solicitor General of India conceded that Shishir's social media posts could not be justified.

The bench, in the same vein, expressed dissatisfaction over the assistance of the government advocates and DySGI for not placing the correct legal position on the issue of whether a notice should be issued to the prospective accused/Rahul Gandhi before passing an order.

In his defence, Shishir submitted that the posts were not intended for the court but for those pressurising him to back out of this case. He also sought to place before the bench his posts, wherein, he had lauded the bench's earlier order (only dictated, not signed) for lodging an FIR against Gandhi.

To this, Justice Vidyarthi said that the court did not need appreciation from anyone and that the petitioner could make all these submissions before the appellate court.