Mayawati warns BSP workers against holding protests on women's reservation issue

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday warned her party workers against holding protests on the women's reservation issue after the recent defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in the Parliament.

Mayawati stressed that her party's stand that there should be separate reservation for women from SC, ST and OBCs within the 33 per cent quota remains unchanged.

In a post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the party continues to support women's reservation as per its April 15 position and directed workers to inform cadres accordingly so that there is no confusion on the issue.

"However, no demonstration or protest should be held on this matter as per party discipline," she said.

On April 15, Mayawati had said while her party supports 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, there should be a separate quota within it for women from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.

She had expressed doubts that without such sub-quota, women from these sections would not get adequate representation.