Rahul, Kharge write to PM Modi seeking probe into alleged embezzlement of Ram temple donations

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order a probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple. In a joint letter addressing Modi, they said lakhs of devotees who contributed their hard-earned income with faith feel "betrayed by the theft".

The opposition leaders in both houses of Parliament said the prime minister's silence on the issue was unacceptable, and urged him to ensure accountability and restitution.

"Our joint letter to PM Modi demanding an independent and comprehensive investigation into the financial affairs of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Lakhs of devotees who donated their hard- earned money with faith, devotion and trust are feeling betrayed by the theft," Kharge said in a post on X, while sharing the letter.

The alleged theft of donations offered at the Ram temple surfaced in the first week of June and has so far led to the arrest of eight people and the resignation of two senior functionaries from the Trust.