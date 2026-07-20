Allahabad HC defers hearing on plea seeking ASI survey of Gyanvapi wazukhana till Aug 24

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing in a case where an ASI survey has been sought of the Gyanvapi mosque's wazukhana area, excluding a structure described by the Hindu side to the dispute as a Shivling and by the Muslim side as a fountain, till August 24 as the matter is pending before the Supreme Court.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal is hearing the civil-revision petition filed by Rakhi Singh, one of the plaintiffs before a court in Varanasi, where the mosque is located.

The lawyers for the parties informed the bench that the matter is pending before the apex court.

"Counsel inform the court that the matter is engaging the attention of the apex court and the next date fixed in the matter is August 10. In view of the said fact, the proceedings are deferred and the next date fixed is August 24," the judge said.

The civil-revision petition has been filed challenging the Varanasi district judge's order dated October 21, 2023, refusing to direct the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to undertake a survey of the wazukhana (where Muslims perform ablutions) area except for the "Shivling inside the Gyanvapi mosque".