'Displays hatred and vengeance': Mehbooba slams UP CM over demotion order of Jauhar University

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday hit out at Uttar Pradesh government for targeting Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, saying chief minister Yogi Adityanath should learn a lesson from the Jantar Mantar protests.

"Destroying an institution of learning like Jauhar University displays nothing but hatred and vengeance," Mehbooba said in a post on X.

The former chief minister asked people to stand with the protesting students of the Jauhar University.

"Yogi should take a lesson from Jantar Mantar and see how the youth of this country are rejecting the politics of hate and division. Stand with the protesting students," she added.