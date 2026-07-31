Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust heightens surveillance; collection and counting processes videographed

To ensure transparency, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has begun to videograph every stage of the collection and counting process amid the ongoing alleged embezzlement row.

The new system is in place since July 25. The entire process of handling donations is under continuous camera surveillance.

Trustee Mahant Dinendra Das said that an eight-member monitoring team has been deployed, and the process is being recorded through 360-degree cameras.

"Around 40 donation boxes installed across the temple premises are now being emptied on different days instead of all at once," Das stated.

"Before a donation box is emptied, the entire process of taking an empty box from the counting room, carrying it to the donation box, placing the offerings in it and returning the sealed box to the counting room is videographed," he told PTI, adding that two professional videographers have been deployed for the purpose.

The monitoring team comprises two bank employees, two trust representatives, two private security personnel and other designated staff.

"After the donation-filled box reaches the counting room, officials of the State Bank of India seal it, making the process more reliable," Das said.