Ghaziabad teen murder: Administration takes action against illegally occupied residence of main accused

LUCKNOW: Five days after the murder of 16-year-old Surya Chauhan in Ghaziabad, the district administration has initiated proceedings to bulldoze the house belonging to the main accused, Asad's father, Nawab, in Navneet Vihar under Khoda police station area.
As per the officials, a notice was served to the accused Asad's family by the administration stating that the land was illegally occupied.
The notice stated that Asad's father must submit his response to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) office within 15 days. He was also asked to remove the illegal occupation himself.
Significantly, the main accused in the case, Asad, was killed in a police encounter on early Sunday morning.
The administration also warned Asad’s family that if the encroachment was not removed within the stipulated time, the administration would take action and demolish the house. It also added that the entire cost incurred in the action would be recovered from the person concerned.
Meanwhile, the Tehsildar remained present at the spot during the action. A heavy police force was also deployed to deal with the situation.
The administration team reached the spot, and a notice issued by the SDM was put up on the main gate of the house. To inform people, the administration had drums beaten, and announcements were also made through the public announcement system.
Moreover, police personnel remained in the area to maintain law and order.
On Sunday, Surya’s family immersed his ashes in the River Ganga at Haridwar.
Family members, relatives, and workers from several Hindu organisations accompanied the family during the ritual. Members of these organisations have continued to visit Surya’s home and extended their support to the bereaved family.
Meanwhile, three accused, including Asad’s father, Nawab, were sent to jail, while the fifth accused remains absconding. Police teams are conducting searches to trace him.
It may be recalled that Surya Chauhan, a class 11 student, associated with the Hindu Raksha Dal, was stabbed to death by one of his acquaintances, Asad and his accomplices on Bakrid (May 28).
The CCTV footage of lane number-2, Navneet Vihar, shows Asad, along with his father and three others, surrounding Surya and stabbing him repeatedly.
As soon as Surya's family got the information, they reached the spot and took him immediately to the hospital.
On May 29, Friday, Surya died in a Noida hospital.
The main accused in Surya's murder, Asad, was killed by police in an encounter on the morning of May 31.
Wasad's father, Nawab, and Asad's friends Farhan and Aatif were sent to jail. A panel of 3 doctors conducted the post-mortem of Asad's body on Sunday. After which, only his uncle came to collect the body. Asad's family members are absconding, and the house is locked.