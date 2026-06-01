Ghaziabad teen murder: Administration takes action against illegally occupied residence of main accused

LUCKNOW: Five days after the murder of 16-year-old Surya Chauhan in Ghaziabad, the district administration has initiated proceedings to bulldoze the house belonging to the main accused, Asad's father, Nawab, in Navneet Vihar under Khoda police station area.

As per the officials, a notice was served to the accused Asad's family by the administration stating that the land was illegally occupied.

The notice stated that Asad's father must submit his response to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) office within 15 days. He was also asked to remove the illegal occupation himself.

Significantly, the main accused in the case, Asad, was killed in a police encounter on early Sunday morning.

The administration also warned Asad’s family that if the encroachment was not removed within the stipulated time, the administration would take action and demolish the house. It also added that the entire cost incurred in the action would be recovered from the person concerned.

Meanwhile, the Tehsildar remained present at the spot during the action. A heavy police force was also deployed to deal with the situation.