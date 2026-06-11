Ram temple donation row: Mahant Kamal Nayan Das calls for impartial probe amid allegations

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, the designated successor to Ram Temple Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, stated that any alleged irregularities in donations received by the Ram Mandir should be investigated through an impartial and transparent probe.

It may be noted that a political controversy has erupted in Uttar Pradesh over donations received by the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleging that crores of rupees had gone missing and demanding that courts take suo motu cognisance of the matter.

Amid the ongoing row , Union minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that SP chief Akilesh Yadav's claims were not taken seriously by the people.

Meanwhile, Mahant Das said that if any wrongdoing had taken place, it must be probed, but questions were also being raised over the impartiality of the investigation process.

"Today's atmosphere is full of allegations and counter-allegations. One side is making allegations against the other, while questions are also being raised over the integrity and transparency of those conducting the probe," he said.

He said the investigation should be transparent so that all stakeholders have faith in the process and the truth emerges.

Mahipal Singh, who claims he was the accounts in-charge at the Ram Mandir, had said that irregularities had been taking place in donation collections for a long time.

Singh also named some prominent people associated with the management and alleged that he was removed after complaining about this matter.