UP CM Adityanath to visit Ayodhya on Friday amid Ram Temple fund misuse allegations

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to visit Ayodhya on Friday amid an ongoing probe by a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) into allegations of fund misappropriation linked to the Ram temple.
According to highly placed sources, the chief minister, after offering prayers at the Ram Mandir, will hold a closed-door meeting with office-bearers of the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
Sources claimed that Ram Mandir Trust general secretary Champat Rai had been asked to stay away from the meeting as he falls within the ambit of the SIT inquiry.
Sources said the administrative protocol issued for the chief minister's visit contained a specific reference to Champat Rai. According to Point No. 29 of the protocol letter, Rai has been asked to nominate another person to represent him during Adityanath's visit to the Ram Mandir. The nominated representative's details are to be provided to the duty magistrate.
Notably, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted the three-member SIT on June 13 at the request of the temple trust to investigate allegations of fund misappropriation linked to temple donations. The SIT reached the Ram Mandir premises on Thursday as part of its ongoing probe.
According to sources, the SIT is expected to question temple trustee Anil Mishra regarding the alleged irregularities after his name reportedly surfaced during the investigation.
Sources said questions had been raised over the counting of donation money and the appointment of employees associated with the process. They added that the SIT had uncovered clues suggesting possible tampering with CCTV footage, a development that has widened the scope of the investigation.
The SIT identified the possibility during the third day of intensive inquiries inside the temple complex, where investigators examined surveillance systems, recorded footage and security management protocols.
Sources said indications of CCTV tampering had prompted the SIT to focus on personnel responsible for monitoring, maintaining and overseeing the camera network. As part of the probe, investigators are also examining the roles of employees associated with CCTV surveillance, gate-checking operations and overall security arrangements at the temple.
According to documents reviewed by the SIT, nearly Rs 10 crore was spent on security arrangements at the temple complex over the past 11 months.
The alleged theft of cash and ornaments from donation boxes despite such expenditure has raised concerns over the effectiveness of the security system. The SIT is also scrutinising the donation-counting process and the role of the bank involved. Investigators are examining whether any negligence occurred during the counting process.
The SIT is also looking into possible lapses or collusion at various levels of the security apparatus.
Sources said investigators had prepared a list of around 200 people for questioning. More than 125 individuals have already been examined, while several have been questioned multiple times as investigators seek to establish how the alleged theft took place and whether it involved a wider network. Officials said more individuals could come under scrutiny as the investigation progresses.
Meanwhile, in the wake of the alleged swindling of donation funds, the appointment of a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to oversee temple administration is under consideration.
An arrangement similar to that at the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir could be introduced to bring greater transparency to donations, accounting procedures and administrative management.
Sources claimed discussions on the proposal were taking place between the government and the temple trust, although no final decision has been taken.