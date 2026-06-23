NEET aspirant dies by suicide in UP's Maharajganj, family says she was stressed after re-exam

A 19-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj, and the police on Tuesday said that she was under stress after appearing for the medical entrance examination.

The deceased was identified as Chanchal Bharti, a resident of Chaupariya Kanchanpura village.

According to the family, Chanchal was upset after appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) retake on June 21.

Police said family members found her unconscious at home while they were busy with their routine work.

She was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Nirbhay Singh said a NEET question booklet was recovered from the spot, on which a handwritten message read, "I cannot do anything, my brother."

Police have seized the booklet and the suspected suicide note, and forensic and handwriting examinations will be conducted, the SHO said.

Police said the girl's father works as a tailor and despite financial difficulties, he was educating his children.

Family members said Chanchal was a bright student and they had high hopes for her.

The SHO said the body has been sent for postmortem examination and all aspects of the case are being investigated.

Further legal action is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)