Ayodhya Ram temple fund scam: 17 persons named as accused in SIT report

LUCKNOW: In the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has reportedly named 17 people as accused, including the senior-most office-bearers of the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Keshtra trust.

Sources said that the investigators have also recommended the registration of an FIR against those under scanner, besides reconstituting the temple trust and appointing a senior official as an administrator.

The SIT reached Ayodhya on Wednesday for further investigation.

Sources said the SIT found the keys of the donation boxes in the possession of Ramshankar Yadav alias Tinnu during the investigation.