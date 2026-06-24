Ayodhya Ram temple fund scam: 17 persons named as accused in SIT report

LUCKNOW: In the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has reportedly named 17 people as accused, including the senior-most office-bearers of the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Keshtra trust.
Sources said that the investigators have also recommended the registration of an FIR against those under scanner, besides reconstituting the temple trust and appointing a senior official as an administrator.
The SIT reached Ayodhya on Wednesday for further investigation.
Sources said the SIT found the keys of the donation boxes in the possession of Ramshankar Yadav alias Tinnu during the investigation.
The SIT also identified around 150 sevadars and employees linked to the matter. It is alleged that since the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22, 2024, the financial status of several of them has changed rapidly, with a few even reportedly becoming millionaires.
According to sources, the assets of Phoolkant Mishra, considered close to Champat Rai, have also increased significantly.
Meanwhile, it is allegedly reported that embezzlement had been taking place in the temple for years and that Sevadars were aware of the alleged misappropriation but remained silent due to the alleged involvement of influential individuals.