AAP MP Sanjay Singh submits documents to SIT on alleged Ram Temple land scam

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday submitted documents to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing alleged irregularities in donations received by the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

In a post on X, Singh alleged that the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust committed a scam worth crores of rupees through land purchases.

"I have handed over all the documents to the SIT. What action will be taken next, only Lord Ram knows," Singh said.

The AAP leader said the documents could help uncover various aspects of the matter. "The purpose of appearing before the SIT was to present my side and submit the documents in my possession," he told reporters.

Singh claimed that the SIT chairman had himself contacted him and invited him to cooperate with the investigation.

Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, who is heading the SIT, reached the commissioner's office at around 11 am and handed over the documents to the investigation team.

The development comes days after the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe allegations of embezzlement of donations received by the Ram Temple trust.

The SIT on Tuesday submitted its preliminary inquiry report to the Uttar Pradesh government.

The report was submitted by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, who is an ex officio member of the trust. The probe is still underway.

The Uttar Pradesh government had constituted the SIT on June 13, following a request from the temple trust after allegations of malfeasance surfaced.

Meanwhile, his party said, Kejriwal is scheduled to land at Lucknow airport later in the day and proceed to Ayodhya by road. He will stay overnight in Ayodhya, and on June 26, he will visit the Ram Temple and Hanumangarhi Temple.

(With inputs from PTI)