Rajendra Pal Gautam replaces Avinash Pandey as Congress’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge

LUCKNOW: With the UP Assembly polls approaching, the political landscape of the state is abuzz as the political players are sprucing up their preparedness.

Close on the heels of the ruling BJP having announced its new team of state organisation office-bearers, Congress sprung a surprise by replacing UP in-charge Avinash Pandey with the party’s SC cell chief Rajendra Pal Gautam.

Gautam has been entrusted with the crucial role just weeks after his futile bid to meet BSP chief Mayawati at her residence along with the party’s Barabanki MP Tanuj Punia and a few other leaders.

Sources claimed that the party may soon do away with UPCC chief Ajay Rai as well.

Keeping in mind the 2027 assembly elections, Congress may hand over the reins of UP to an OBC (Other Backwards Class) or a Muslim face.

Congress central command appointed Gautam as the All-India Congress Committee in-charge for UP, with party general secretary KC Venugopal issuing a formal order on Friday.

Gautam replaced Avinash Pandey, who donned the role in December 2023.

As per the political experts, Gautam’s appointment is more of an attempt by the Congress party to sharpen its outreach among Dalits and other socially disadvantaged communities in the state before going to the assembly elections.

A lawyer by profession, Gautam had switched over to the Congress in 2024 from the Aam Aadmi Party, which he joined in 2014.

However, before that, he had made his mark as an Ambedkarite activist.

He was elected twice from Delhi's Seemapuri assembly constituency and served as a cabinet minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government, holding portfolios including Social Welfare, SC/ST Welfare, Women and Child Development and Cooperative Affairs.

In 2022, he resigned from the Delhi cabinet following a controversy over his participation in a Buddhist conversion event.

After quitting the AAP in September 2024, Gautam joined the Congress and was appointed chairman of the AICC's Scheduled Caste Department in 2025, reflecting the party leadership's emphasis on social justice and Dalit outreach.