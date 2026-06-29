Ayodhya Bar resolves against defending Ram temple donation theft accused; sets Rs 5 lakh fine for violators

LUCKNOW: The Faizabad Bar Association on Monday resolved not to allow any of its members to represent the eight accused arrested in the alleged Ram temple donation embezzlement case, warning of a Rs 5 lakh penalty for violators.

The resolution was passed at the Bar Association's general body meeting on the day the accused were to be produced before a local court. Lawyers had indicated on Sunday that they were unlikely to defend the accused, saying their sentiments had been deeply hurt by the alleged theft of temple offerings.

Bar Association secretary Shailendra Jaiswal said, "The sentiments of all of us have been hurt by the theft of temple offerings. The lawyers of Faizabad have agreed not to plead on behalf of the arrested accused."