Mayawati flags Ram temple donation embezzlement as 'serious', warns against politicising issue

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday termed the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya as "extremely serious and worrying", while urging political parties not to politicise the matter.

In a post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "The media reports appearing every day regarding the theft, embezzlement and misappropriation of offerings at the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya are extremely serious and worrying. Such people should not be spared under any circumstances, but it is also not right to politicise this issue."

She also called for a transparent system to manage temple donations, drawing on practices followed by other major temples.

"At the same time, to ensure that no complaints arise in future regarding the offerings made by devotees at the temple, it would be appropriate to adopt the system followed by other renowned and famous temples in the country for maintaining accounts of donations and offerings, and resolve this matter at the earliest."