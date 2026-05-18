UP CM Yogi Adityanath warns against offering namaz on road

LUCKNOW: A week ahead of Bakrid, UP CM Yogi Adityanath reiterated his stern warning against those offering namaz on roads.

Speaking at an event, CM Yogi said, “Namaz will not be allowed on roads. If people agree peacefully, it's fine; otherwise, stricter measures will be taken."

He added that people can offer namaz only at the designated places. “Roads are for common people to walk on. No one has the right to disturb traffic," he said.

CM Yogi also referred to the violence in Bareilly during a protest over the ‘I Love Mohammad’ controversy in September 2025.

Then, Muslim leader and founder of Ittehad-e-Millat Council, Maulana Tauqeer Raza, had announced a sit-in protest after offering Namaz. When police tried to stop the gathering, stone-pelting broke out, following which police resorted to a lathi-charge. Finally, the Maulana, who had threatened violence on the streets of Bareilly, was arrested and is now languishing in jail.

The illegal properties belonging to the Maulana and his relatives were later demolished.

Yogi had also raised the issue of offering Namaz on roads during the recent West Bengal Assembly election campaign.

Targeting former Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over alleged appeasement politics, he had said, “Didi allows namaz on roads and restricts Hindu festivals. In UP, roads are meant for traffic, not namaz. There is no curfew, no riots, and everything is peaceful.”

The Yogi government had completely banned namaz on roads in 2022-2023.