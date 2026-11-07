1 injured in explosion at Ghaziabad police outpost; ATS, bomb disposal team at site

GHAZIABAD: A blast in a police outpost in Ghaziabad left a person injured, prompting authorities to rush the Anti-Terrorist Squad and bomb disposal teams to the site, police said on Saturday.

The explosion later Friday night damaged window panes of the Vasundhara police outpost under Indirapuram police station. A food delivery person present at the police outpost sustained minor injuries, they said.

The intensity and motive behind the blast is yet unclear, but police have indicated the probe will include a possible terrorist angle.

Police are also verifying a social media post by an organisation named, "Tehrik Ul Mujahideen", which has claimed responsibility for the blast.

"All angles are being investigated," a senior police officer said though an official police statement was still awaited.

"Forensic teams are also on the spot and have collected samples from the spot. The samples have been sent to the Agra lab for investigation," a police officer said.

"CCTV cameras are being checked to identify the accused," police said.