Priyanka Gandhi likely to take centre stage in Congress' 2027 UP poll strategy

LUCKNOW: With the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections approaching, and the opposition viewing the contest as crucial to its national revival, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra appears to be once again taking centre stage in the party's preparations in the state.

While the Congress has not formally announced any new responsibility for her, recent organisational developments and discussions within the party indicate that she may become one of the key architects of the party's campaign, alliance management and grassroots mobilisation efforts ahead of the polls.

The renewed buzz around Priyanka Gandhi's role gained momentum after her recent meeting with senior Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders in New Delhi during which she reviewed the party’s poll preparedness.

According to party sources, the meeting was attended by UP Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, state president Aradhana Mishra Mona, UPCC working president and Saharanpur MP Imran Masood and other senior office-bearers and observers.

The discussions reportedly focused on strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level, finalising key election-related committees and preparing the party machinery for the assembly elections.

Sources indicate that the Congress is in the process of constituting essential committees such as screening, campaign and management panels. The names are expected to be sent to the central leadership for approval before formal announcement. The exercise is being seen as the first major organisational step towards election preparedness.