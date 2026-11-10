Congress' twin-track strategy for UP: Rahul the street fighter, Priyanka the strategist

LUCKNOW: As the Congress prepares for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the party appears to be pursuing a two-pronged strategy that combines Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s high-voltage populist politics and mass mobilisation with national general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s organisational management, alliance-building and constituency-level planning.

While Rahul has emerged as the principal face of the Opposition’s national campaign against the BJP, Priyanka is increasingly being viewed within the party as the leader responsible for translating that political narrative into an electoral structure capable of competing in India’s largest state.

The emerging model reflects the Congress’s realisation that slogans, protests and national campaigns alone are insufficient in Uttar Pradesh, where elections are often decided by caste arithmetic, organisational depth and alliance management. Consequently, the party’s strategy appears to envisage Rahul as the movement-builder and Priyanka as the strategist tasked with converting political momentum into votes.

“Over the past few years, Rahul Gandhi has substantially altered his political approach. From being perceived as a conventional Opposition leader focused on speeches and parliamentary interventions, he has attempted to reposition himself as a mass leader through prolonged padyatras, grassroots engagements and a direct confrontation with the ruling establishment,” says a senior Congress leader.

He adds that the transformation became visible during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and recent anti-government protests, where Rahul increasingly adopted a people-versus-system narrative.

Political experts feel that in Uttar Pradesh, this approach rests on three major pillars, the caste census plank, the narrative of institutional accountability and street mobilisation.

The demand for a caste census has become one of Rahul Gandhi’s most important political themes. “A comprehensive caste enumeration could reshape political discourse by highlighting the aspirations and representation concerns of backward communities,” says another Congress leader.

“By championing the issue, Rahul Gandhi aims to directly challenge the BJP on social justice while simultaneously creating common political ground with regional parties such as the Samajwadi Party,” says Prof AK Mishra, a political scientist.

The Congress leadership also sees the caste census debate as a way to build a broader coalition of OBCs, Dalits, minorities and economically disadvantaged groups.

Besides, the recent Opposition campaign around alleged irregularities in electoral processes, symbolised by the slogan “Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao”, forms part of a larger national strategy. Rahul has consistently raised questions about electoral processes, constitutional institutions and governance structures.

“Such issues help create a broader anti-establishment mobilisation that goes beyond traditional electoral politics,” says JP Shukla, a political commentator.