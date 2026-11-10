Congress' twin-track strategy for UP: Rahul the street fighter, Priyanka the strategist

LUCKNOW: As the Congress prepares for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the party appears to be pursuing a two-pronged strategy that combines Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s high-voltage populist politics and mass mobilisation with national general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s organisational management, alliance-building and constituency-level planning.
While Rahul has emerged as the principal face of the Opposition’s national campaign against the BJP, Priyanka is increasingly being viewed within the party as the leader responsible for translating that political narrative into an electoral structure capable of competing in India’s largest state.
The emerging model reflects the Congress’s realisation that slogans, protests and national campaigns alone are insufficient in Uttar Pradesh, where elections are often decided by caste arithmetic, organisational depth and alliance management. Consequently, the party’s strategy appears to envisage Rahul as the movement-builder and Priyanka as the strategist tasked with converting political momentum into votes.
“Over the past few years, Rahul Gandhi has substantially altered his political approach. From being perceived as a conventional Opposition leader focused on speeches and parliamentary interventions, he has attempted to reposition himself as a mass leader through prolonged padyatras, grassroots engagements and a direct confrontation with the ruling establishment,” says a senior Congress leader.
He adds that the transformation became visible during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and recent anti-government protests, where Rahul increasingly adopted a people-versus-system narrative.
Political experts feel that in Uttar Pradesh, this approach rests on three major pillars, the caste census plank, the narrative of institutional accountability and street mobilisation.
The demand for a caste census has become one of Rahul Gandhi’s most important political themes. “A comprehensive caste enumeration could reshape political discourse by highlighting the aspirations and representation concerns of backward communities,” says another Congress leader.
“By championing the issue, Rahul Gandhi aims to directly challenge the BJP on social justice while simultaneously creating common political ground with regional parties such as the Samajwadi Party,” says Prof AK Mishra, a political scientist.
The Congress leadership also sees the caste census debate as a way to build a broader coalition of OBCs, Dalits, minorities and economically disadvantaged groups.
Besides, the recent Opposition campaign around alleged irregularities in electoral processes, symbolised by the slogan “Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao”, forms part of a larger national strategy. Rahul has consistently raised questions about electoral processes, constitutional institutions and governance structures.
“Such issues help create a broader anti-establishment mobilisation that goes beyond traditional electoral politics,” says JP Shukla, a political commentator.
Street mobilisation
Moreover, rather than relying only on press conferences or parliamentary debates, Rahul’s strategy increasingly revolves around physical engagement with citizens through marches, demonstrations and direct public interaction. The objective appears to be to portray him as a leader fighting alongside ordinary citizens rather than speaking from a distance.
Priyanka’s role
Despite generating media attention and energising sections of the Opposition base, Congress leaders acknowledge that electoral success in Uttar Pradesh requires a much more sophisticated machinery. This is where Priyanka’s role becomes crucial.
Party insiders increasingly describe Priyanka as the leader likely to oversee the practical aspects of the Congress campaign. Her recent meeting with Uttar Pradesh office-bearers, including state in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, state president Aradhana Mishra Mona and other senior leaders, is widely being interpreted as the beginning of a more active role in the state’s election preparations.
“The deliberations focused on strengthening grassroots structures, forming election-related committees and creating a roadmap for organisational coordination ahead of the polls,” says Gautam.
Unlike Rahul, whose role revolves around narrative-building and political messaging, Priyanka is expected to focus on execution.
One of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s most important responsibilities is likely to be alliance coordination. The Congress leadership knows that its prospects in Uttar Pradesh are heavily dependent on maintaining a functional relationship with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
The 2024 Lok Sabha elections demonstrated the benefits of Opposition unity in the state. However, the upcoming Assembly elections are expected to trigger difficult negotiations over seat-sharing.
Priyanka is considered particularly suited for this role because of her track record in previous alliance talks.
“During the Lok Sabha seat-sharing discussions, she also played an active role in maintaining communication channels between the Congress and the SP whenever differences emerged,” says JP Shukla.
Within the Congress, there is a belief that her direct engagement with Akhilesh could reduce friction and facilitate a workable agreement.
Her role may evolve into that of the primary political conduit between the Congress high command and the SP leadership.
Another area where Priyanka is expected to exert significant influence is candidate selection. Congress strategists understand that simply fielding candidates based on loyalty or seniority is unlikely to yield results.
Sources indicate that committees being formed within the party will likely play a major role in screening and evaluating prospective candidates well before formal ticket distribution begins.
One of the Congress’s greatest weaknesses in Uttar Pradesh remains its organisational decline. Although Rahul Gandhi’s campaigns generate visibility, converting enthusiasm into votes requires an extensive network of booth workers, block presidents and district-level organisers.
Priyanka’s recent interactions with the state leadership indicate a growing emphasis on rebuilding this structure.
Priyanka enters the 2027 election cycle with significant experience from the 2022 Assembly election campaign. As Uttar Pradesh in-charge, she became the principal face of the Congress in the state and launched the widely discussed “Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon” campaign.
The initiative sought to position the Congress as a champion of women’s political participation. She simultaneously focused on issues such as women’s safety, unemployment, farmers’ concerns and youth aspirations.
Though the vigorous campaign drew huge crowds, it failed to convert them into votes. In 2022, Priyanka led the party from the front in Uttar Pradesh, but the results saw its vote share dwindle from over 6 per cent in 2017 to just over 2 per cent, while its tally shrank from seven seats to just two.
“Although the party failed to translate the campaign into electoral gains, the exercise provided valuable lessons regarding voter behaviour, organisational gaps and regional political realities,” says a senior Congress leader.
The current strategy appears designed to address many of those shortcomings by strengthening organisational structures and pursuing a more coordinated, alliance-based approach.