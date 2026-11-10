ECI pushes UP draft voter list publication to November 17, retains January 4 deadline

LUCKNOW: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has pushed back the publication of Uttar Pradesh's draft electoral roll by five days, from November 12 to November 17, while retaining January 4, 2027, as the deadline for publication of the final electoral roll across all 403 Assembly constituencies.
The revision also shifts the window for filing claims and objections, giving voters from November 17 to December 16 to seek inclusion, deletion or correction of entries in the electoral rolls.
In another significant relief to voters whose names were removed from electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026, the ECI clarified that they could apply for re-enrolment through Form 6 without facing legal action for declaring themselves first-time applicants.
Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said on Tuesday that the revised schedule for the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of Assembly Electoral Rolls 2027 had been issued by the Election Commission, with January 1, 2027, remaining the qualifying date for determining voter eligibility.
Under the earlier schedule, the draft electoral roll was to be published on November 12, with claims and objections accepted until December 11.
Despite the five-day postponement, the Commission has retained December 28 as the deadline for disposing of claims and objections, leaving election officials with a shorter period to process applications before the final publication.
Rinwa directed all District Election Officers to ensure wide publicity of the revised schedule through newspapers, electronic media and other communication channels.
The CEO appealed to eligible citizens to verify their names and those of family members in the draft electoral roll and submit applications for necessary additions or corrections during the revision period.
Meanwhile, the Commission issued instructions addressing concerns among previously registered voters whose names were missing from the current electoral rolls.
Form 6 requires applicants to declare that they are seeking inclusion in the electoral roll for the first time. This had raised fears among previously enrolled voters that submitting the form could expose them to prosecution for making a false declaration.
The Commission clarified that such applicants would not face action under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, merely because they were previously registered.
However, the exemption applies only if the applicant is not already enrolled in another Assembly constituency and all other declarations in Form 6 comply with the law.
Rinwa said all District Election Officers had been directed to communicate the instructions to Electoral Registration Officers, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and other officials.
He urged eligible voters to check their names in the current electoral rolls and submit Form 6 if their names were missing.