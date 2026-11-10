ECI pushes UP draft voter list publication to November 17, retains January 4 deadline

LUCKNOW: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has pushed back the publication of Uttar Pradesh's draft electoral roll by five days, from November 12 to November 17, while retaining January 4, 2027, as the deadline for publication of the final electoral roll across all 403 Assembly constituencies.

The revision also shifts the window for filing claims and objections, giving voters from November 17 to December 16 to seek inclusion, deletion or correction of entries in the electoral rolls.

In another significant relief to voters whose names were removed from electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026, the ECI clarified that they could apply for re-enrolment through Form 6 without facing legal action for declaring themselves first-time applicants.

Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said on Tuesday that the revised schedule for the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of Assembly Electoral Rolls 2027 had been issued by the Election Commission, with January 1, 2027, remaining the qualifying date for determining voter eligibility.

Under the earlier schedule, the draft electoral roll was to be published on November 12, with claims and objections accepted until December 11.

Despite the five-day postponement, the Commission has retained December 28 as the deadline for disposing of claims and objections, leaving election officials with a shorter period to process applications before the final publication.

Rinwa directed all District Election Officers to ensure wide publicity of the revised schedule through newspapers, electronic media and other communication channels.