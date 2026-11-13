68 UP Youth Congress office-bearers face action over missing Delhi rally

LUCKNOW: The Congress party is believed to have taken major action against Indian Youth Congress (IYC) office-bearers who failed to turn up at the Opposition bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1.

As per sources, show-cause notices have been issued to office-bearers of the Uttar Pradesh Youth Congress. Moreover, the party has suspended around 68 office-bearers for being absent from the rally.

However, official sources in the party dismissed the reports of suspension as fake.

According to Kunwar Nishad, in charge of the Congress media cell, "No office-bearer has been suspended. The office-bearers concerned have only been issued show-cause notices."

The Congress had organised the "Save the Vote, Save the Country" rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1. Youth Congress office-bearers had been instructed to attend the rally in large numbers.

A digital system had also been put in place to record attendance at the rally, through which records were prepared of office-bearers who had arrived from different states.

As per sources, the suspension of the IYC office-bearers was effected on the basis of a statement by one of the state Congress spokespersons.

It was claimed that the Youth Congress national president had taken action, considering absence from the Delhi rally an act of organisational indiscipline.

The sources said that the circulated list had the names of three state vice-presidents of IYC, 33 state general secretaries, 18 state secretaries, one joint secretary, one social media coordinator and 12 district presidents.