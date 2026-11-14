UP to begin online self-enumeration for Census 2027 on November 16

LUCKNOW: The self-enumeration facility for Census 2027 will begin in Uttar Pradesh on November 16, allowing households to submit their details online before census enumerators visit their homes, a senior official said on Saturday.

Director of Census Operations, Uttar Pradesh, Sheetal Verma, said the online facility would remain available until November 30 through the official portal 'se.census.gov.in'.

While addressing media persons, Verma appealed to people to participate and provide accurate information.

The population enumeration exercise, including caste enumeration, will be conducted from December 1, 2026, to January 4, 2027. Enumerators will collect information from every household through a questionnaire containing 40 questions, covering personal, social, educational, and economic details.

For the first time, households will have the option of filing details online before an enumerator visits them. After submitting the questionnaire, a unique Self-Enumeration ID (SE ID) will be generated. Households will have to share this ID with the enumerator during the visit to enable the retrieval of their information through the mobile application.

Verma clarified that self-enumeration was optional and enumerators would visit every household.

"Those who do not use the online facility will have their details collected directly by enumerators," said Verma.

She advised people filling in the form through mobile phones to correctly mark their house's location using the pin-drop facility.

They can use the 'Current Location' option while physically present at their homes, Verma added.

The 40-question questionnaire will cover details such as name, relationship with the head of the household, sex, age, marital status, nationality, religion, caste, disability, languages, education, occupation, economic activity and migration.