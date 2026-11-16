Kharge says Congress-INDIA bloc to offer strong alternative in UP amid seat-sharing buzz

The Congress, along with its INDIA bloc partners, will present a strong alternative to the people of Uttar Pradesh in the 2027 Assembly elections, party president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Monday, amid indications of differences over seat-sharing with the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Kharge made the remarks after a meeting with senior Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders at his residence in New Delhi to discuss the state's political situation and preparations for the upcoming polls.

The meeting was attended by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, party's UP in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, state Congress chief Aradhana Misra-Mona, working president Imran Masood and Congress Legislature Party leader Virendra Chaudhary, among others.