Kharge says Congress-INDIA bloc to offer strong alternative in UP amid seat-sharing buzz

The Congress, along with its INDIA bloc partners, will present a strong alternative to the people of Uttar Pradesh in the 2027 Assembly elections, party president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Monday, amid indications of differences over seat-sharing with the Samajwadi Party (SP).
Kharge made the remarks after a meeting with senior Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders at his residence in New Delhi to discuss the state's political situation and preparations for the upcoming polls.
The meeting was attended by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, party's UP in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, state Congress chief Aradhana Misra-Mona, working president Imran Masood and Congress Legislature Party leader Virendra Chaudhary, among others.
In a post on X, Kharge said the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh would give a new direction to the country's politics, adding that people in the state were looking for change, social justice, equal opportunities and stronger rights for marginalised communities.
"I am fully confident that the Congress party, together with the INDIA alliance, will present a strong alternative to the people of Uttar Pradesh," he said.
The meeting comes amid speculation over seat-sharing arrangements between the Congress and the SP for the 2027 Assembly elections.
SP president Akhilesh Yadav had said on Saturday that the Congress had expressed its desire to contest 181 seats in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly.
Speaking at a Leadership Summit in New Delhi, Yadav said the Congress had sought more than 100 seats. When asked whether the demand was 200 seats, he said it was "a little less than that". Asked if it was 180, he replied, "Add one more."
Yadav, however, asserted that the SP and the INDIA bloc would jointly defeat the BJP in the elections, adding that his party had already decided how many seats it would contest.
He also ruled out considering an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) while being part of an existing coalition, saying the SP had a good track record of forging alliances and bringing together people committed to the principles of B R Ambedkar.
"The INDIA alliance with the Congress is the same alliance that we had earlier. I do not see any change in it," he said. The BSP is not part of the INDIA bloc.
(With inputs from PTI)