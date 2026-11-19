Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has asked party workers not to use bulldozers at future rallies, saying the machines are meant for building roads and have no brains of their own, following the death of a minor who was run over by a JCB during his PDA rally in Gorakhpur.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Yadav said the responsibility for operating a bulldozer rested with its driver and cautioned party colleagues against using the machines to welcome leaders.

"To my colleagues in the party, I would like to say that do not welcome using bulldozers in future. A bulldozer's work is to build quality roads. Truth is that a bulldozer has no brain of its own, it has a driver," he said.

The remarks came a day after a JCB machine showering flower petals on Yadav's roadshow in Gorakhpur struck and killed a minor on Wednesday. The police seized the vehicle and deployed teams to trace its owner and operator, Gorakhpur Senior Superintendent of Police Kaustubh said.

Yadav had earlier expressed grief over the incident and said he had directed party workers to meet the bereaved family and provide all possible assistance.

In a post on X, he also accused political opponents of exploiting the tragedy for political gain, referring to their response to a fire in Lucknow in which a young person had died.