Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has asked party workers not to use bulldozers at future rallies, saying the machines are meant for building roads and have no brains of their own, following the death of a minor who was run over by a JCB during his PDA rally in Gorakhpur.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Yadav said the responsibility for operating a bulldozer rested with its driver and cautioned party colleagues against using the machines to welcome leaders.
"To my colleagues in the party, I would like to say that do not welcome using bulldozers in future. A bulldozer's work is to build quality roads. Truth is that a bulldozer has no brain of its own, it has a driver," he said.
The remarks came a day after a JCB machine showering flower petals on Yadav's roadshow in Gorakhpur struck and killed a minor on Wednesday. The police seized the vehicle and deployed teams to trace its owner and operator, Gorakhpur Senior Superintendent of Police Kaustubh said.
Yadav had earlier expressed grief over the incident and said he had directed party workers to meet the bereaved family and provide all possible assistance.
In a post on X, he also accused political opponents of exploiting the tragedy for political gain, referring to their response to a fire in Lucknow in which a young person had died.
"We are all deeply saddened by the death of an innocent person in an accident and express our heartfelt condolences to the family. We have already asked our people to meet the family and provide them with every possible assistance," he said.
Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan said the deceased child's father was a BJP supporter and worker. Criticising the crowd and movement of vehicles during the rally, he said the child had been left lying on the road after being run over.
Kishan said he and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would visit the bereaved family on Thursday evening.
Adityanath also attacked the Samajwadi Party over the incident, questioning its response to the child's death and alleging that unruly elements had created disorder during the rally.
"What was the fault of that innocent 12–13-year-old child who came from Jhangaha to study here? He was brutally killed, and look at their shamelessness; they did not utter even a single word of condolence," the chief minister said.
He added that the administration had been directed to identify those responsible for creating unrest during the roadshow and take strict action against them.
(With inputs from ANI)