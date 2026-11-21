LUCKNOW: The BJP has begun laying the ground for seat-sharing negotiations with its NDA partners for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, entrusting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his two deputies and state party president Pankaj Chaudhary with holding separate discussions with the four major allies. The BJP central leadership, however, will decide the final seat-sharing formula.

As per BJP insiders, under the arrangement, Yogi Adityanath will hold talks with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary, while Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has been tasked with negotiating with Apna Dal (S), led by Union Minister Anupriya Patel.

Similarly, party state president Pankaj Chaudhary will engage with Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad, while Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya will negotiate with SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar.

The move signals the saffron brigade’s attempt to start alliance management early as competing claims from its ambitious partners threaten to make the distribution of 403 Assembly seats a tricky exercise.

“The leaders tasked with negotiations are expected to assess the allies' demands, the rationale behind their claims and their electoral strength before reporting back to the central leadership,” says a senior BJP leader.

“The seat-sharing exercise is likely to be more complicated than in the 2022 Assembly polls because the BJP now has four significant allies, all influential in their own might,” says Prof SK Dwivedi, a political scientist.