LUCKNOW: The BJP has begun laying the ground for seat-sharing negotiations with its NDA partners for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, entrusting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his two deputies and state party president Pankaj Chaudhary with holding separate discussions with the four major allies. The BJP central leadership, however, will decide the final seat-sharing formula.
As per BJP insiders, under the arrangement, Yogi Adityanath will hold talks with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary, while Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has been tasked with negotiating with Apna Dal (S), led by Union Minister Anupriya Patel.
Similarly, party state president Pankaj Chaudhary will engage with Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad, while Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya will negotiate with SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar.
The move signals the saffron brigade’s attempt to start alliance management early as competing claims from its ambitious partners threaten to make the distribution of 403 Assembly seats a tricky exercise.
“The leaders tasked with negotiations are expected to assess the allies' demands, the rationale behind their claims and their electoral strength before reporting back to the central leadership,” says a senior BJP leader.
“The seat-sharing exercise is likely to be more complicated than in the 2022 Assembly polls because the BJP now has four significant allies, all influential in their own might,” says Prof SK Dwivedi, a political scientist.
RLD and SBSP were then part of the Samajwadi Party-led opposition alliance and have since crossed over to the NDA.
It is a well-known fact that the allies have already begun pushing for a bigger share. According to sources, Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal (S), who is believed to be a hard bargainer, has sought 25 seats, RLD 30, SBSP 25 and Nishad Party 36. BJP sources, however, indicated that the party may not be inclined to part with more than around 60 seats overall, setting the stage for hard bargaining.
The BJP's older partners also have their previous performances to leverage. While Apna Dal (S) had a success rate of 70 per cent, it had contested 17 seats in 2022 and won 12. Similarly, Nishad Party of Sanjay Nishad had a strike rate of 60 per cent. His party had contested 10 seats and won six, while some additional candidates associated with it had contested on the BJP symbol.
Jayant Chaudhary’s RLD, then allied with the SP and limited to western UP, did not have a very impressive showing. Its success rate was just 24 per cent, as it had contested 33 seats and could win just eight, while SBSP of the inherently boisterous OP Rajbhar had a success rate of 31 per cent. The SBSP had contested 19 seats and sailed through only in six Assembly constituencies.
“The choice of interlocutors also appears aimed at putting senior political weight behind the negotiations. Yogi will directly handle talks with Chaudhary, whose RLD has a significant presence in western UP, while Maurya will deal with Om Prakash Rajbhar's SBSP, which draws its core support from the Rajbhar and other OBC communities in certain prominent pockets of eastern UP,” says JP Shukla, a political commentator and author.
With allies seeking to expand their footprint and the BJP keen to protect its own contesting space, arriving at an acceptable formula is set to be an important test of NDA cohesion ahead of the 2027 battle.
However, the cohesion of the NDA will be put to the test in the UP polls, with another ally — Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party — flexing its muscles. He is claiming that his party will go it alone if any seat-sharing arrangement does not materialise with the big brother BJP.