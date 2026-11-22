NEW DELHI: Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) president Chandra Shekhar Aazad claimed on Sunday that the SP-Congress combine is “not serious” about defeating the BJP in next year’s Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, even though doors are open for the two parties to join the ‘Samajik Parivartan Morcha’ to take on the ruling party unitedly.

In an interview with PTI, the Nagina MP also claimed that people’s trust in the Mayawati-led BSP has decreased, while support for his Aazad Samaj Party is continuously increasing.

Aazad also dismissed claims that his party's alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM is a “B-team” of the BJP, saying people will answer those making such comments, as the argument is opposed to the Constitution, which gives everyone the right to contest polls.

The remarks come days after AIMIM chief Owaisi named Aazad as the chief ministerial face of the newly-formed Samajik Parivartan Morcha for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections.

“We approached all the parties for forming the opposition alliance. We formally sent messages to their responsible leaders. Whenever this topic came up, we stated, even through the media, that we want to fight together to stop the BJP.

“And when we felt that they did not want it, we decided that a separate alliance should be formed because the alliances formed before were not successful in stopping the BJP,” Aazad said.

“We saw the 2017 and 2022 elections. Our experience tells us that to defeat the BJP based on their vote share percentage, a higher vote share is needed. So a larger alliance should be formed – this was our desire and the demand of the public. But we could not succeed as these opposition parties don’t have the desire to stop the BJP,” he told PTI.