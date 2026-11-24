LUCKNOW: On the 87th birth anniversary of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on November 22, party president Akhilesh Yadav paid tribute to his father by recalling the socialist principles, political values and lessons in relationship-building that shaped his political journey. But beyond the tributes, the occasion also offered a glimpse into how Akhilesh is seeking to bring Mulayam's political legacy back to the centre of the SP's strategy ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Addressing party leaders and workers at the SP headquarters in Lucknow, Akhilesh spoke about his father's ability to stand by people during difficult times, maintain relationships across political differences and bring different sections of society together. He also referred to messages from some of Mulayam's old associates who had not remained in regular contact with the party.

"The hallmark of Netaji's personality was that he never abandoned anyone in their time of need," Akhilesh recalled, underlining his father's approach towards relationships and political engagement.

The reference to old associates assumes significance as the SP prepares for another electoral contest in Uttar Pradesh. With the party seeking to consolidate its traditional support base while expanding its PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) coalition, Mulayam's political legacy could become an important part of Akhilesh's attempt to strengthen the organisation and reconnect with leaders and communities associated with the party's formative years.