LUCKNOW: While the ongoing seat-sharing talks for the upcoming UP Assembly elections between INDIA bloc allies -- Samajwadi Party and the Congress – have been in the spotlight, the NDA camp in Uttar Pradesh is also grappling with the issue and the BJP may be in for tougher negotiations with allies, already set for hard bargains.
As per the sources, the assessment of the seats to be spared for allies has already commenced in the ruling alliance at the state level and the recommendations, therein, would be sent to the central leadership for further confirmation.
With focus on maintaining unity within the NDA as a priority, the final decision on seat-sharing would rest with the central leadership, said a senior BJP leader. The discussions over seat sharing among four NDA allies – Jayant Chaudhury-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Anupriya Patel-led Apna Dal (S), OP Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and Dr Sanjay Nishad-led NISHAD party – would be held during the two-day brainstorming session scheduled to be held in Delhi on November 28 and 29.
Of the four NDA allies – all of whom are regional forces – two (SBSP and RLD) had been with the Samajwadi Party in previous Assembly polls. “This time, the BJP has the challenge to spare respectable number of seats to accommodate all four according to their expectations and ambitions,” says Prof AK Mishra, a political scientist adding: "The ruling party would also be expected to keep the regional relevance of the allies in mind while sharing seats with them."
Notably, in previous 2022 Assembly polls, while RLD had contested on 33 seats in western UP and had won eight of them, SBSP had contested on 19 in Purvanchal and has won six seats while helping the SP to give a major blow to the BJP in, at least, five districts including Azamgarh, Mau, Ghazipur, Ambedkarnagar and Kaushambi, where the saffron brigade drew a blank as SBSP has major influence among Rajbhar capable of deciding the swing in those districts. In western UP, the BJP has failed to open account in Shamli.
In the last Assembly elections, the BJP had contested 376 of the 403 seats, leaving 27 for its allies. However, this time, the party intends to spare 60–80 seats for the allies.
As per sources associated with the respective allies, while the RLD is expecting to contest 25–35 seats, SBSP has put forth a gigantic demand of 42. Similarly, Sanjay Nishad is demanding a number little more than 15, which his party had contested in the 2022 elections. Sanjay Nishad is also demanding the seats that the BJP has never been able to get through.
However, Anupriya Patel’s Apna Dal (S) has hiked its demand to 52 against 17 which it had contested in 2022. Apna Dal (S) had won 12 of 19 in the previous assembly elections.
Keeping in mind the ambitions of allies and their competing demands, the BJP has entrusted the state’s top leadership, including CM Yogi Adityanath, BJP state chief Pankaj Chadhury and both the deputy CMs—Keshav Maurya and Brajesh Pathak to deal with RLD, NISHAD Party, SBSP and Apna Dal (S), respectively.
The BJP's older allies have their previous electoral performances to fall back on while negotiating. Apna Dal (S) had a success rate of around 70 percent in 2022, when it contested 17 seats and won 12. The Nishad Party, meanwhile, had a strike rate of 60 percent, winning six of the 10 seats it contested.
Additionally, six Nishad Party candidates contested for the BJP symbol, five of whom emerged victorious. The success rate of RDL, which was with SP in 2022, was around 24 percent, having won just eight of the 33 seats it contested. The SBSP had won six of the 19 seats it contested with a strike rate of around 31 percent.
The competitive demands conveyed to the BJP by the allies are being attributed to its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, when the party’s tally dwindled from 62 to 33. Moreover, the caste arithmetic is also a consideration on the basis of which the allies are demanding a bigger slice of the total seats.
While the three allies—SBSP, NISHAD party and Apna Dal (S) – have their influence majorly in eastern UP. It is leading to the overlapping demands for seats. As both the SBSP and NISHAD parties are making a claim over the Atrauli seat in Azamgarh and the rift between the two over the seat is now out in the open.
While Apna Dal (S) has a concentrated electoral base in eastern Uttar Pradesh, particularly across the Vindhya region and Mirzapur, besides a few pockets in Rohilkhand, where it has its support base basically among Kurmi and other OBCs.
The Nishad Party, founded by Sanjay Nishad in 2016, seeks to mobilise riverine OBC communities, including Nishads, Kewats, Binds, Beldars, Mallahs, Sahanis, Kashyaps and Gondis across Gorakhpur division, Mirzapur, Bhadohi, and parts of central UP.
OP Rajbhar’s SBSP draws its support from Rajbhar community and other non-Yadav OBC groups in eastern UP districts like Ghazipur, Mau, Ballia, Azamgarh, Machhlishahr, Varanasi, Ambedkarnagar and Jaunpur. Here, the Rajbhar community is estimated to account for around 4 percent of the state’s voters.
"The real challenge for the BJP is to accommodate three regional players with overlapping areas of influence and competing electoral ambitions in the same geopolitical belt," says Prof Mishra. Moreover, the NDA will face another test with another ally, Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), flexing its muscles.