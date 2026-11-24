LUCKNOW: While the ongoing seat-sharing talks for the upcoming UP Assembly elections between INDIA bloc allies -- Samajwadi Party and the Congress – have been in the spotlight, the NDA camp in Uttar Pradesh is also grappling with the issue and the BJP may be in for tougher negotiations with allies, already set for hard bargains.

As per the sources, the assessment of the seats to be spared for allies has already commenced in the ruling alliance at the state level and the recommendations, therein, would be sent to the central leadership for further confirmation.

With focus on maintaining unity within the NDA as a priority, the final decision on seat-sharing would rest with the central leadership, said a senior BJP leader. The discussions over seat sharing among four NDA allies – Jayant Chaudhury-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Anupriya Patel-led Apna Dal (S), OP Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and Dr Sanjay Nishad-led NISHAD party – would be held during the two-day brainstorming session scheduled to be held in Delhi on November 28 and 29.

Of the four NDA allies – all of whom are regional forces – two (SBSP and RLD) had been with the Samajwadi Party in previous Assembly polls. “This time, the BJP has the challenge to spare respectable number of seats to accommodate all four according to their expectations and ambitions,” says Prof AK Mishra, a political scientist adding: "The ruling party would also be expected to keep the regional relevance of the allies in mind while sharing seats with them."

Notably, in previous 2022 Assembly polls, while RLD had contested on 33 seats in western UP and had won eight of them, SBSP had contested on 19 in Purvanchal and has won six seats while helping the SP to give a major blow to the BJP in, at least, five districts including Azamgarh, Mau, Ghazipur, Ambedkarnagar and Kaushambi, where the saffron brigade drew a blank as SBSP has major influence among Rajbhar capable of deciding the swing in those districts. In western UP, the BJP has failed to open account in Shamli.

In the last Assembly elections, the BJP had contested 376 of the 403 seats, leaving 27 for its allies. However, this time, the party intends to spare 60–80 seats for the allies.

As per sources associated with the respective allies, while the RLD is expecting to contest 25–35 seats, SBSP has put forth a gigantic demand of 42. Similarly, Sanjay Nishad is demanding a number little more than 15, which his party had contested in the 2022 elections. Sanjay Nishad is also demanding the seats that the BJP has never been able to get through.

However, Anupriya Patel’s Apna Dal (S) has hiked its demand to 52 against 17 which it had contested in 2022. Apna Dal (S) had won 12 of 19 in the previous assembly elections.