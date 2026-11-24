NEW DELHI: Since Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adithyanath alleged deletion of 1.27 crore “Hindu” voters in the Special Intensive Revision of poll rolls, the BJP has stepped up its efforts to ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the rolls in the state, ahead of a high-stakes electoral contest in 2027 for its 403-member Legislative Assembly.

The BJP on Monday convened a virtual meeting with senior UP party office-bearers to review its electoral preparations. The meeting focused on the progress of the party’s campaign to facilitate the inclusion of voters whose names were deleted from the electoral rolls during the SIR exercise.

Responding to the CM’s allegation, UP’s Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa last week had said the Election Commission’s database does not contain information on voters’ religion or caste. Over 2 crore voters were deleted in the SIR and over 18 lakh voters have been added to the draft rolls following the Special Summary Revision.

Speaking to this newspaper, a senior BJP source said UP BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde and state president Pankaj Chaudhary participated in the virtual meeting along with the state’s MPs and MLAs.

Their primary focus was on the SIR exercise and the party’s efforts to ensure that no eligible voter is excluded from the electoral rolls. According to sources, the BJP has mobilised its workers to assist individuals whose names were deleted during the SIR and help them complete the necessary process for restoring them on the poll rolls.