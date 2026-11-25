LUCKNOW: Responding to the strong reaction from UP Congress Committee working president Imran Masood over the Samajwadi Party's list of candidates amid alliance talks, the SP described his remarks as his ‘personal comments’ and not the ‘general view’ of the Congress party.

Despite Masood making some sharp remarks against the SP, the party leadership chose not to respond in the same vein, maintaining a studied silence.

Even the Congress's top leadership chose to remain silent on the development. However, SP MPs maintained that the list released by Akhilesh Yadav was ‘not a unilateral decision’.

Hours after seat-sharing talks between the SP and Congress concluded in Delhi on Tuesday evening, Akhilesh Yadav released the party's first list of five candidates, renominating four sitting MLAs. Two of them were Umar Ali Khan from Behat and Ashu Malik from Saharanpur, the two Assembly constituencies under the Saharanpur Lok Sabha seat represented by Imran Masood.

Reacting sharply to the SP's list of candidates, Masood described it as being against the spirit of the alliance. “The Congress party is an ally of the SP. We are not beggars,” he said, adding that if the SP could declare candidates, so could the Congress.

Trying to defuse tensions, the SP played down Masood's pointed remarks. Ghosi MP Rajiv Rai, who is also part of the panel conducting seat-sharing talks with the Congress, said the top leadership of both parties had already discussed that seats held by sitting MLAs would not be negotiable.

"As far as the issue of Imran Masood Sahib's displeasure is concerned, I believe that, for the time being, it is a personal matter. We have not received any such message from the party or the Congress Party," said Zia Ur Rehman Barq, the SP MP from Sambhal.

The Congress is believed to have submitted a list of 130 seats it wants to contest in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. In response, the SP claimed to have cleared 26 of them and said it was open to seat-by-seat discussions on the remaining constituencies where the Congress believes it can win.

While the Congress leadership has remained silent on the seat-sharing talks, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav appeared more conciliatory and wrote an open letter urging the Congress to prioritise winnability. He said the list of 26 seats offered to the Congress was just the beginning of an alliance that was poised to create history by defeating the BJP in the Assembly elections.

Senior SP leaders said this was not the first time Masood had targeted the party leadership. “Even when the two parties had agreed to discuss an alliance, Imran Masood had attacked the SP unprovoked,” a senior SP leader pointed out.