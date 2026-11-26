Congress MP Imran Masood on Thursday stepped up his criticism of alliance partner Samajwadi Party (SP) over its announcement of five candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls while seat-sharing talks were still underway, saying it was not an alliance if one partner "leaves" seats for the other after declaring its candidates.

Masood, who said he would remain with the Congress under all circumstances, asserted that his party was not there to do the SP's bidding.

The SP on Tuesday announced five candidates, four of whom sitting MLAs, attracting the ire of several Congress leaders.

"What else should I say? You (SP) release the list. Then you leave the seats. Are we alliance partners or your servants? Did we ask you to leave these seats for us? We had discussed the matter, and now an order has been issued that we should not speak about those discussions," he said.

The MP, who was present during the seat-sharing discussions, said there was little point in holding talks if the seat allocation list was to be released unilaterally afterwards.

The Congress lawmaker declined to comment on the SP's manifesto, which is to be released later in the day.

"It is their decision. How can I comment on it? The meaning of an alliance is that there should be joint press conferences and everything should be joint. If something else is happening here, I do not know about it," he said.