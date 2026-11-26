LUCKNOW: The rift over seat sharing between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress seems to have broadened and tensions escalated as Congress came out with its displeasure over the release of a separate manifesto by the ally SP.

SP released its manifesto in the state capital on Thursday afternoon. However, the Congress reportedly believes that if the manifesto intends to represent the alliance, it should be released jointly.

Rajendra Pal Gautam, in-charge of Congress affairs in UP, expressed his dismay over the SP move, arguing that what was the hurry to release manifesto amid the ongoing seat-sharing talks between the two parties.

"Since talks between the two parties are underway and a final picture has yet to emerge over seat-sharing, what was the hurry to make separate announcements or declare seats? Both parties should take decisions through mutual agreement," said Gautam.

Meanwhile, UPCC chairperson Aradhana Mishra Mona seemed to downplay the SP move, saying that it was the prerogative of each party to release their respective manifestos and so, the SP was also doing the same.

"What is wrong with it? Every party has the right to release its manifesto," she said. Congress MP Imran Masood also questioned the alliance's coordination, saying that both the candidate list and manifesto belong to the Samajwadi Party.