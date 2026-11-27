LUCKNOW: Keeping the alleged differences and disaffection aside, former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh met UP CM Yogi Adityanath at his official residence on Thursday evening.

It was the first meeting of the two leaders in around 15 months, and the more than hour-long closed-door conversation set off speculation over a possible thaw in relations ahead of the 2027 UP assembly polls.

While denying any political significance of the meeting, Singh said he had called on the chief minister to offer condolences following the death of his mother.

He said he could not attend her last rites and had, therefore, called on the CM personally.

“It was not a political meeting. We just enquired about each other’s well-being,” he said, seeking to play down speculation over the interaction.

It may be recalled that during his last visit to the state capital on October 30, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had given a clear signal to the UP BJP leadership and also the cadre to work together vigorously, putting all their grudges behind, letting their grievances flow in Gomti to earn a third consecutive term for the party in the country’s politically most crucial state.

It was an appeal by Shah seen as an attempt to close ranks within BJP ahead of the Assembly election.

“Apparently, paying heed to Shah’s advice, the senior leadership of the BJP has realised the wrangling in the party ranks would cost it UP and also without burying the hatchet, it would be difficult to put the house in order,” said Prof AK Mishra, a political scientist.

"The duration and timing of the meeting drew political attention, coming amid heightened election activity and on the eve of the CM’s visit to Gonda, Balrampur and the Devi Patan region, where Singh and his family wield considerable political influence.

“Moreover, the leaders who want to make a pitch for the ticket to their near ones would also be seen frequenting the corridors of power more often now,” added Prof Mishra.

The meeting assumes significance as Singh has, on several occasions, made statements that caused discomfort within BJP. He has publicly praised late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and has also made remarks appreciating SP president Akhilesh Yadav that were seen as being at variance with BJP’s political line.