LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday promised strict action against anyone involved in criminal activities, irrespective of caste or religion, declaring a policy of "zero tolerance" towards crime, riots, hate crimes, mafia and land-grabbers if the party returns to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2027.

Unveiling the SP's election manifesto, Akhilesh sought to address criticism over the law and order situation during the party's 2012-2017 tenure, emphasising that there would be no discrimination in action against offenders. The manifesto promises stringent action against organised crime and hate crimes, particularly those targeting women, backward classes, Dalits and minorities, along with measures to prevent communal and caste riots.

The party has also pledged to prevent mafia elements and criminals from flourishing in the state, promising immediate action against them.

A key proposal is the creation of a special Special Task Force (STF) to tackle land-grabbing and disputes, particularly cases involving mafia elements or influential people targeting land belonging to the poor, backward classes, Dalits and other vulnerable sections. Special patrol vehicles, on the lines of Dial 100/112, would be deployed to prevent such activities.

District-level officials would be held accountable for ensuring their security.