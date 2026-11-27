LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday promised strict action against anyone involved in criminal activities, irrespective of caste or religion, declaring a policy of "zero tolerance" towards crime, riots, hate crimes, mafia and land-grabbers if the party returns to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2027.
Unveiling the SP's election manifesto, Akhilesh sought to address criticism over the law and order situation during the party's 2012-2017 tenure, emphasising that there would be no discrimination in action against offenders. The manifesto promises stringent action against organised crime and hate crimes, particularly those targeting women, backward classes, Dalits and minorities, along with measures to prevent communal and caste riots.
The party has also pledged to prevent mafia elements and criminals from flourishing in the state, promising immediate action against them.
A key proposal is the creation of a special Special Task Force (STF) to tackle land-grabbing and disputes, particularly cases involving mafia elements or influential people targeting land belonging to the poor, backward classes, Dalits and other vulnerable sections. Special patrol vehicles, on the lines of Dial 100/112, would be deployed to prevent such activities.
District-level officials would be held accountable for ensuring their security.
Women's safety is another major focus of the manifesto. The party has proposed a dedicated women’s policing structure under the DGP, extending down to the village level. It has also promised to strengthen the Women Power Line 1090, launched during the previous SP government, and improve the Dial 100/112 emergency response system to reduce police response times.
The manifesto also proposes setting up cybercrime units in every district and expanding the use of artificial intelligence in crime control and traffic management in major cities.
CCTV cameras and drone surveillance would be installed at important public places in villages and towns within a year and connected to UP 100/112 control centres.
Alongside its crime-control promises, the SP has announced a package of measures for the police force. It has pledged to immediately fill all vacant posts in the UP Police and provide 33 per cent representation to women in fresh recruitment.
For serving personnel, the party has promised fixed working hours, weekly offs and measures to improve work-life balance. Other proposals include postings in neighbouring districts, better promotion opportunities, government accommodation, motorcycle allowance in place of cycle allowance, mobile allowance and an enhanced nutritious-food allowance.
Police couples would, as far as possible, be posted in the same district.
The manifesto places policing and law and order at the centre of the SP's 2027 electoral pitch, with Akhilesh's assurance of action against offenders irrespective of caste or religion forming its central message.