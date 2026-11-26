LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party on Thursday released its manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, promising Rs 40,000 in annual financial assistance to women, 25 lakh government jobs over five years and a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 to graduates until they find employment.
Titled ‘Jana Mana Ghoshna Patra’ and ‘Sattais ka Sankalp: PDA ka Pranpratra’, the manifesto focuses on social justice, women and youth, while seeking to strengthen the party’s PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) formulation. It also promises a time-bound caste census, a key demand the party has been raising.
Taking a jibe at the ruling BJP over its ‘Achchhe Din’ promise, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who released the manifesto in the presence of party stalwart Azam Khan and other senior leaders, said, “We are meeting on Constitution Day. We are releasing our manifesto today because ‘Achchhe Din’ never came, but ‘Bure Din’ are about to go away. They know that they are about to be ousted, so their language has changed.”
Expressing confidence that the PDA would form the next government in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav said the party would also release separate manifestos for women and each city in the state shortly. He said the manifesto had been divided into three sections – one for the state, another for districts and a third for the state capital, Lucknow.
Before releasing the document, believed to have been drafted with inputs from former bureaucrats, social personalities and academicians, Yadav listed the achievements of his government during 2012-2017.
Claiming that forces opposed to the Constitution were active, he warned them, saying, “We, the PDA people, have come together and are ready to take anti-Constitution people head-on.”
Seeking to consolidate women’s support, the SP has promised annual financial assistance of Rs 40,000, a significant increase from the Rs 18,000 promised five years ago.
The announcement comes as women have emerged as an important vote bank for the BJP, which has also been contemplating a major financial assistance scheme for women ahead of the Assembly elections.
The manifesto also promises a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 for unemployed graduates until they secure jobs and financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to youth for self-employment.
For students, the party has promised free Metro rides, cycles and solar lamps for girls studying in Class 9 and above, and a strict law to deal with recurring paper leaks. It has also promised employment for opponents of the Agniveer scheme.
On healthcare, the manifesto promises free treatment of up to Rs 2 lakh for the poor, along with improvements in healthcare facilities, free healthcare and ambulance services.
The SP has retained its promise of 300 units of free electricity for rural households, which it had made five years ago. It has also promised to restore the Old Pension Scheme for government employees and introduce an annual calendar for government recruitment examinations.
On social justice, the manifesto promises 50 per cent reservation for Dalit and PDA communities in government contracts worth up to Rs 50 crore. It also proposes a Dalit Development Council under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister.
Through a mix of social justice measures and welfare promises, the SP is seeking to expand its PDA outreach beyond caste-based mobilisation and combine it with broader household welfare measures.
The party released the manifesto after announcing its first list of five candidates, seeking an early lead over its rivals and more time to take its poll promises to the people.
The release of a separate manifesto by the SP comes amid ongoing seat-sharing talks with its INDIA bloc ally Congress, with the move drawing criticism from some Congress leaders.
Rajendra Pal Gautam, in-charge of Congress affairs in UP, expressed his dismay over the SP move, arguing that what was the hurry to release manifesto amid the ongoing seat-sharing talks between the two parties.
"Since talks between the two parties are underway and a final picture has yet to emerge over seat-sharing, what was the hurry to make separate announcements or declare seats? Both parties should take decisions through mutual agreement," said Gautam.
Highlights of the SP manifesto:
Rs 40,000 annual financial assistance for women.
25 lakh government jobs in five years.
Rs 5,000 monthly unemployment allowance for graduates until they find jobs.
Rs 2 lakh assistance for youth seeking self-employment.
Free Metro rides for students and a strict law against paper leaks.
300 units of free electricity for rural households.
Annual calendar for government recruitment examinations.
Employment for opponents of the Agniveer scheme.
Cycles and solar lamps for girls studying in Class 9 and above.
Dalit Development Council under the Chief Minister.
50 per cent reservation for Dalit and PDA communities in government contracts worth up to Rs 50 crore.
Free healthcare and ambulance services.
Restoration of the Old Pension Scheme for government employees.