LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party on Thursday released its manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, promising Rs 40,000 in annual financial assistance to women, 25 lakh government jobs over five years and a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 to graduates until they find employment.

Titled ‘Jana Mana Ghoshna Patra’ and ‘Sattais ka Sankalp: PDA ka Pranpratra’, the manifesto focuses on social justice, women and youth, while seeking to strengthen the party’s PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) formulation. It also promises a time-bound caste census, a key demand the party has been raising.

Taking a jibe at the ruling BJP over its ‘Achchhe Din’ promise, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who released the manifesto in the presence of party stalwart Azam Khan and other senior leaders, said, “We are meeting on Constitution Day. We are releasing our manifesto today because ‘Achchhe Din’ never came, but ‘Bure Din’ are about to go away. They know that they are about to be ousted, so their language has changed.”

Expressing confidence that the PDA would form the next government in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav said the party would also release separate manifestos for women and each city in the state shortly. He said the manifesto had been divided into three sections – one for the state, another for districts and a third for the state capital, Lucknow.

Before releasing the document, believed to have been drafted with inputs from former bureaucrats, social personalities and academicians, Yadav listed the achievements of his government during 2012-2017.

Claiming that forces opposed to the Constitution were active, he warned them, saying, “We, the PDA people, have come together and are ready to take anti-Constitution people head-on.”

Seeking to consolidate women’s support, the SP has promised annual financial assistance of Rs 40,000, a significant increase from the Rs 18,000 promised five years ago.