Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has said the party has prepared a financial roadmap to implement its promises ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, asserting that a lack of political will, rather than funds, was the main obstacle to executing development projects.
Responding to questions on how the party would finance its poll promises and generate revenue, Yadav said a separate document had been prepared detailing the funds required for schemes over a five-year period. He said the proposals had been assessed within the state's annual budget of around Rs 1 lakh crore, with inputs from officials experienced in financial and administrative matters.
Citing the 302-km Agra-Lucknow Expressway as an example, Yadav said his government had initially considered executing the project under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. However, the plan was changed after banks failed to provide the required support.
"After discussions with officials, we decided that if the expressway had to be built, its model would have to be changed," he said.
The project was subsequently executed through the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model using government funds, at a cost of around Rs 15,000 crore, he added.
Yadav also cited the distribution of laptops and the development of metro networks in Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur and the Noida-Greater Noida region as examples of projects undertaken during the SP government's tenure.
Targeting the BJP government, he questioned its record on infrastructure development and alleged irregularities in the tendering process for projects, including the Gorakhpur Link Expressway. Referring to tenders worth more than Rs 16,000 crore, he asked, "Where is the shortage of money?"
On the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), Yadav acknowledged the financial and technical complexities surrounding funds deposited under the National Pension System (NPS). He said the SP would form a committee comprising experienced finance officials to work out the implementation process.
"We had given this assurance in 2022 as well, and we reiterate it: the Old Pension Scheme will be implemented for government employees," he said.
On employment generation, Yadav cited the establishment of the SCL institution as an example of how investments could create jobs locally and reduce the need for young people to migrate elsewhere for work. He alleged that the BJP government had failed to acknowledge that the project was initiated during the SP's tenure.
He also recalled his government's efforts to secure Samsung's manufacturing facility in Noida, saying it had worked with the company's officials to provide the infrastructure and incentives required despite competition from other states.
Listing power infrastructure projects taken up during the SP government's tenure, including those in Etah, Harduaganj, Panki and Lalitpur, Yadav said his government had also introduced a solar energy policy. He alleged that the BJP government had not established a power plant in its 10 years in office.
On support for traditional weavers, Yadav promised skill development, better market access and dedicated budgetary allocations. He also proposed financial assistance for modernisation and the development of clusters to strengthen the sector.
He said the SP would revive an initiative launched by his father and party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav to provide electricity to weavers at fixed rates.
(With inputs from PTI)