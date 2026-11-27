Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has said the party has prepared a financial roadmap to implement its promises ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, asserting that a lack of political will, rather than funds, was the main obstacle to executing development projects.

Responding to questions on how the party would finance its poll promises and generate revenue, Yadav said a separate document had been prepared detailing the funds required for schemes over a five-year period. He said the proposals had been assessed within the state's annual budget of around Rs 1 lakh crore, with inputs from officials experienced in financial and administrative matters.

Citing the 302-km Agra-Lucknow Expressway as an example, Yadav said his government had initially considered executing the project under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. However, the plan was changed after banks failed to provide the required support.

"After discussions with officials, we decided that if the expressway had to be built, its model would have to be changed," he said.

The project was subsequently executed through the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model using government funds, at a cost of around Rs 15,000 crore, he added.

Yadav also cited the distribution of laptops and the development of metro networks in Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur and the Noida-Greater Noida region as examples of projects undertaken during the SP government's tenure.

Targeting the BJP government, he questioned its record on infrastructure development and alleged irregularities in the tendering process for projects, including the Gorakhpur Link Expressway. Referring to tenders worth more than Rs 16,000 crore, he asked, "Where is the shortage of money?"