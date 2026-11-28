Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday urged all 80 Lok Sabha MPs from the state to back the proposed delimitation legislation, noting that it is essential for implementing the 33 per cent women's reservation in Parliament and state assemblies ahead of the 2029 elections.

Speaking to PTI Videos in Balrampur district's Tulsipur, Adityanath expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Cabinet for clearing the draft bill.

"We are grateful that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has already been passed by Parliament under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. With the Cabinet paving the way for its implementation in 2029, it has been ensured that the number of seats in Parliament and state assemblies will increase by 50 per cent. This will pave the way for 33 per cent reservation for women," he said.

Addressing concerns raised by southern states over delimitation, the chief minister said the proposed exercise would be based on the 2011 Census and the existing number of seats in states would remain unchanged in proportion to their current strength.

"The most important feature of this delimitation Bill is that the concerns being raised by our southern states regarding delimitation will be addressed. Based on the 2011 Census, the number of seats in states will remain as they are. The increase will be made within that framework," he said.