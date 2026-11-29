LUCKNOW: Amid ongoing seat-sharing negotiations with the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Congress has constituted its state election committee, appointing Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Aradhana Mishra, also known as Mona, as its chairperson.
The move comes as the Congress seeks to strengthen its organisational and electoral preparedness while negotiating its share of the 403 Assembly seats with the SP.
The election committee, which will identify potential candidates for the party, includes Congress Legislature Party leader and Pharenda MLA Virendra Chaudhary, MPs Pramod Tiwari, KL Sharma, Imran Masood, Rakesh Rathore, Tanuj Punia, Ujjwal Raman Singh and Imran Pratapgarhi. Senior leader Rajeev Shukla has also been included in the panel.
Former UP Congress presidents Ajay Rai, Nirmal Khatri, Ajay Kumar Lallu and Brijlal Khabri are also part of the committee, along with veterans Salman Khurshid, Raj Babbar, PL Punia, Pradeep Jain Aditya, Anil Shastri and Begum Noor Bano. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate has also been included in the panel.
The Congress has also constituted a 53-member political affairs committee. Besides Aradhana Mishra and members of the election committee, it includes UP in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, Rashid Alvi, Kunwar Danish Ali, Afroz Khan, Anil Chaudhary, Nadeem Javed and Manoj Yadav. Heads of the party’s women’s, Youth Congress and NSUI units across different zones have also been accommodated.
The constitution of the committees assumes significance amid difficult seat-sharing negotiations with the SP. In the initial rounds of talks, the Congress submitted lists identifying around 100 seats it wants to contest, while SP leaders publicly spoke of an initial offer of 26 seats.
The two parties have also discussed categorising constituencies based on their respective strengths and the “winnability” of prospective candidates.
The negotiations have recently led to friction between the two INDIA bloc allies. After the SP announced candidates for five seats while talks were still underway, Masood questioned the move and launched a sharp attack on the SP.
SP MP Iqra Choudhary, who is part of her party’s negotiating team, responded that the alliance and the Congress were bigger than any individual leader.
Mishra heading both the state unit and the election committee, the Congress has placed its organisational and electoral preparations under a single leadership as it seeks a more substantial presence in the opposition alliance for the 2027 polls.