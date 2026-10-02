Akash Anand apologises to Mayawati, seeks another chance to serve BSP again

LUCKNOW: Former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national coordinator Akash Anand on Friday apologised to party chief and his aunt Mayawati, describing her as his political mentor, inspiration and like a mother to him.

Akash, who was removed from his post at the party’s national executive meeting in Lucknow on September 3 and expelled from the party on September 10, said he had learnt politics under Mayawati’s guidance.

"Whatever I have learnt in politics, I have learnt from you (Mayawati). Whatever I have done, I have done under your guidance."

Akash, who was replaced by his younger brother Ishan Anand as the party’s national coordinator, said his silence had been misunderstood and led to rumours.

"If this has hurt you, I apologise to you for it. I only want the opportunity to serve the party and the mission again under your leadership," he posted on X.