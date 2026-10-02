Akash Anand apologises to Mayawati, seeks another chance to serve BSP again

LUCKNOW: Former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national coordinator Akash Anand on Friday apologised to party chief and his aunt Mayawati, describing her as his political mentor, inspiration and like a mother to him.
Akash, who was removed from his post at the party’s national executive meeting in Lucknow on September 3 and expelled from the party on September 10, said he had learnt politics under Mayawati’s guidance.
"Whatever I have learnt in politics, I have learnt from you (Mayawati). Whatever I have done, I have done under your guidance."
Akash, who was replaced by his younger brother Ishan Anand as the party’s national coordinator, said his silence had been misunderstood and led to rumours.
"If this has hurt you, I apologise to you for it. I only want the opportunity to serve the party and the mission again under your leadership," he posted on X.
He also rejected speculation that he may join another political party.
“I am not joining any other political party—neither today, nor ever. The BSP is not just a party for me; it is my family.”
After his expulsion, Chandrashekhar and Akhilesh had offered him to join their parties, leading to speculation about his political future.
Akash also backed Mayawati’s decision to expel his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth from the party and Siddharth’s decision to retire from politics.
“I stand with that decision. Relationships have their place, but the mission is bigger than them. It is my responsibility to put the interests of the party and the movement above personal and family interests,” he said.
Akash’s post has led to speculation that Mayawati could take him back into the party and that he could be given an important post ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.