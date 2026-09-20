BSP civil war: Mayawati says Ishan Anand to get party role, rules out Akash's return

BSP supremo Mayawati said on Sunday that only one of her younger brother Anand Kumar's children, Ishan Anand, would be given a responsibility in the party.

Mayawati said Akash Anand, who was the party's chief national coordinator until a few weeks ago, and his sister Deepika would be kept away from the BSP, with no change in her decision on the matter.

About a week ago, she had said that neither of Anand Kumar's sons, Akash and Ishan, would be allowed to hold any post in the BSP, which has been in the news in recent weeks amid an ongoing family tussle.

In a post on her official X account on Sunday, Mayawati said, "Now, in the interest of the party, it would be appropriate to keep Akash Anand and his sister (Deepika) completely away from giving any responsibility in the party. There will be no change in this decision."