Allahabad HC directs police not to interfere with 'right to Azan' if noise pollution rules followed

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court has directed the Saharanpur police and district administration not to interfere with the petitioners’ right to perform Azan five times a day, subject to their undertaking to comply with the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 and the High Court’s 2020 judgment on the use of loudspeakers for Azan.

The petitioners, Shanawaz Khan and five others, had sought permission to perform Azan five times a day at the Ayesha Mosque using loudspeakers, alleging that authorities were not allowing their use despite court judgments on the issue.

The State, however, informed the court that the petitioners were not being prevented from performing Azan and that the restriction concerned the use of loudspeakers, which must comply with the Noise Pollution Rules.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Ajit Kumar and Justice Garima Prashad passed the directive while disposing of the petition filed under Article 226 of the Constitution.

During the hearing, the State said the rules prescribe permissible decibel levels for loudspeakers and specified timings for their use. It also relied on the Allahabad High Court’s 2020 judgment in Afzal Ansari & Two Others v. State of UP & Two Others.

In that judgment, the Court had held, “Azan may be an essential and integral part of Islam, but recitation of Azan through loud-speakers or other sound amplifying devices cannot be said to be an integral part of the religion”.