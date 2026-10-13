UP Congress leadership change faces: Can Mona and Imran Masood contain factionalism?

LUCKNOW: Can a change of leadership end factionalism if the underlying differences within a party remain unresolved? The Uttar Pradesh Congress faces this question after a scuffle at its state headquarters on October 11 overshadowed the formal assumption of charge by newly appointed state president Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’.
The confrontation between supporters of outgoing state president Ajay Rai and workers associated with Congress leader Mamta Chaudhary turned what was meant to mark the start of a new organisational phase into a public display of discord. Supporters allegedly hurled shoes, exchanged abuses, and senior leaders had to intervene to bring the situation under control.
The incident has raised questions about whether the leadership reshuffle announced by the Congress high command on October 2 can translate into organisational unity or whether competing groups will continue to undermine the party's efforts to rebuild itself ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.
According to party insiders, the confrontation began when Rai's supporters sought to clear a passage as the outgoing president arrived at the headquarters. A verbal exchange followed and escalated into a scuffle involving workers from the two sides.
Mamta Chaudhary, who heads the Central Zone Mahila Congress and is also a councillor, alleged that women workers accompanying her were abused and manhandled by Rai's supporters. She claimed that some women were slapped and shoes were thrown at them. Rai, meanwhile, expressed displeasure over what he described as disrespect towards senior leaders and sought action against those responsible. The competing allegations have not been independently established in full.
The confrontation briefly threatened to disrupt the formal handover. Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari, along with working president Imran Masood and other leaders, intervened to pacify the groups. Rai eventually handed over charge to Mishra but was absent from her first press conference.
A senior Congress leader present at the headquarters told The New Indian Express that the situation escalated after the corridors became overcrowded and people began jostling. “The situation soon escalated as people started abusing and hurling shoes, leading to a scuffle.”
The incident may have started as a dispute between party workers, but its timing has given it wider political significance. The Congress had just announced a new leadership structure intended to strengthen its organisation, expand its social reach and prepare for the next Assembly election. Yet, before the new president could begin her tenure in earnest, internal tensions had become a public spectacle.
Mishra replaced Rai, who had headed the Uttar Pradesh Congress since August 2023. The party also appointed Saharanpur MP Imran Masood as working president, while Devendra Nishad and Alok Prasad were named senior vice-presidents. The appointments brought leaders from different social and regional backgrounds into the state leadership structure.
Mishra, a three-term MLA from Rampur Khas in Pratapgarh, is expected to lead the organisational revival, while Masood brings a prominent political presence from western Uttar Pradesh. Their appointments are part of the Congress's broader effort to improve its position in a state where it won just two of the 403 Assembly seats in 2022. In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the party won six seats in Uttar Pradesh as part of its alliance with the Samajwadi Party.
However, the Lucknow confrontation points to a familiar organisational challenge: changing the leadership does not automatically settle competing claims over recognition, influence, appointments or access to decision-makers. Nor does a formal handover necessarily resolve grievances among workers who identify with the outgoing leadership or other internal groups.
This incident alone provides no evidence that Mishra's appointment caused the clash or that the new leadership has failed. Rather, the episode highlights the organisational environment in which Mishra and Masood must work. Their immediate challenge will be to establish whether disagreements can be handled through internal channels and whether disciplinary rules will be applied consistently across competing groups.
In her first press conference after taking charge, Mishra sought to direct attention towards the party's political objectives rather than celebrations surrounding her appointment.
“This is not a time for celebrations, welcomes or honours. This is a time for struggle,” she said, calling on Congress workers across Uttar Pradesh to stand alongside Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Mishra identified strengthening the organisation and improving the party's performance in the 2027 Assembly elections as priorities. She also acknowledged Rai's contribution, saying he had led the organisation through difficult circumstances and strengthened its foundations.
Her message suggests an effort to maintain continuity while focusing on the road ahead. But the confrontation at headquarters has made translating that message into organisational practice more urgent.
Masood's role will also be important. His intervention during the handover demonstrated the immediate need for senior leaders to mediate disputes. The larger test, however, will be whether such interventions become part of a sustained process of coordination rather than remaining ad hoc responses to public confrontations.
The incident also drew political reactions from outside the Congress. BJP State President Pankaj Chaudhary quickly targeted the Congress party over the infighting: “The Congress needs to seriously introspect regarding the incident that took place in Lucknow. Given how the Congress constantly levels allegations against constitutional institutions, I urge them to first reflect on the state of their own party—where it once stood and where it has ended up now. Furthermore, they should consider how a female president was treated, and that too in the presence of senior leaders.”
The BJP used the confrontation to question the Congress's internal discipline and how it treats women leaders. Other political observers and rival parties also saw the episode as evidence of the difficulties the Congress faces as it seeks to rebuild its organisation in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress, however, has treated the incident as an internal matter and has continued to emphasise organisational strengthening and preparations for the 2027 elections.
Dr Shashikant Pandey, Head of the Department of Political Science at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow, said in a proposed assessment that a leadership change cannot automatically resolve differences within a political organisation.
“A leadership change can create a new political direction, but it cannot automatically resolve differences within an organisation. The real challenge for the Congress in Uttar Pradesh is to coordinate its leaders, organisational wings, and grassroots workers. If internal grievances keep surfacing publicly, they could distract the party from its larger task of rebuilding its base ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The effectiveness of the new leadership will depend on how it manages differences, enforces discipline and translates its organisational restructuring into coordinated political activity,” the proposed assessment said.
The party's challenge is substantial. The 2024 Lok Sabha election gave the Congress a platform to seek a larger role in Uttar Pradesh's opposition politics, but converting that position into a stronger Assembly-level organisation will require sustained work across constituencies, an active grassroots network and coordination with alliance partners.
Public disputes at the state headquarters can complicate that effort by shifting attention from political mobilisation to internal disagreements. They can also raise questions among district workers about the standards of conduct expected from party functionaries and the consequences of violating them.
The key questions for Mishra and Masood are therefore practical: Will they establish a credible mechanism for resolving factional disputes? Will workers from different groups receive clear responsibilities? And will the party leadership act transparently on complaints arising from the October 11 incident?
The answers will help determine whether the reshuffle marks the start of a broader organisational reset or remains primarily a change in leadership structure. The clash does not, by itself, establish the failure of the new leadership. It does, however, underline the scale of the challenge facing it.
The Congress has changed its state president and elevated a new working president. The real test will be whether they can turn that change into discipline, coordination and a functioning organisation before the 2027 electoral contest gathers pace.