UP Congress leadership change faces: Can Mona and Imran Masood contain factionalism?

LUCKNOW: Can a change of leadership end factionalism if the underlying differences within a party remain unresolved? The Uttar Pradesh Congress faces this question after a scuffle at its state headquarters on October 11 overshadowed the formal assumption of charge by newly appointed state president Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’.

The confrontation between supporters of outgoing state president Ajay Rai and workers associated with Congress leader Mamta Chaudhary turned what was meant to mark the start of a new organisational phase into a public display of discord. Supporters allegedly hurled shoes, exchanged abuses, and senior leaders had to intervene to bring the situation under control.

The incident has raised questions about whether the leadership reshuffle announced by the Congress high command on October 2 can translate into organisational unity or whether competing groups will continue to undermine the party's efforts to rebuild itself ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

According to party insiders, the confrontation began when Rai's supporters sought to clear a passage as the outgoing president arrived at the headquarters. A verbal exchange followed and escalated into a scuffle involving workers from the two sides.

Mamta Chaudhary, who heads the Central Zone Mahila Congress and is also a councillor, alleged that women workers accompanying her were abused and manhandled by Rai's supporters. She claimed that some women were slapped and shoes were thrown at them. Rai, meanwhile, expressed displeasure over what he described as disrespect towards senior leaders and sought action against those responsible. The competing allegations have not been independently established in full.

The confrontation briefly threatened to disrupt the formal handover. Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari, along with working president Imran Masood and other leaders, intervened to pacify the groups. Rai eventually handed over charge to Mishra but was absent from her first press conference.